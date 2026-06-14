Derick Hall Is Locked in With a New Contract and Ready to Break Out

Last time we saw the Seattle Seahawks play a football game, Derick Hall played what was probably the best game of his NFL career. Two sacks, one of which forced a fumble that was the first true haymaker of the game, and two other quarterback pressures. A few months later, he was rewarded with a long-term contract extension, which seems connected.

I’m sure the Seahawks aren’t expecting Super Bowl LX Derick Hall to be the Derick Hall they get in every game going forward. The New England Patriots had issues protecting Drake Maye against pretty much everyone on Seattle’s defense, and had similar protection issues in most games they played. It’s not a reasonable expectation to have.

But I do suspect the Seahawks are expecting Hall to be the best version of himself starting in 2026, and that means combining the best aspects of his game from the last two seasons into one complete, all-around player. The pass rushing abilities from 2024, the run stopping abilities from 2025, all at the same time.

What He’s Brought

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) fumbles as he is sacked by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (58). | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Those two elements, taken in isolation, have value in the NFL to be sure. 2024 Derick Hall had eight sacks and 29 quarterback pressures, leading the EDGE rusher room in both categories. 2025 Derick Hall increased his run defense grade on PFF from a virtually-unplayable 45.7 to a strong 69.9. But on their own, it’s not enough to warrant a big investment.

In this defense, you need to set the edge and defend the run. Macdonald might even value that ability more than he values getting after the quarterback. But that’s not to say that he doesn’t value rushing the passer at all, so Hall’s two sacks and 21 pressures in 2025 are still suboptimal. We’ve seen him do both. We just need to see him do both at the same time.

And that’s the story of Hall to this point. A good player who’s shown he can be what we need, but hasn’t necessarily been what we need in full quite yet. And now, in an EDGE room defined by uncertainty (it would not be a surprise if D-Law, Nwosu, and Fowler were not here in 2027), Hall is the one locked in for the foreseeable future.

What to Expect

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (58) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I believe this is the year where things come together for Hall. The third year in the same defense, under the same coaches, should be a benefit, and knowing that he’s shown all the abilities and strengths that we need, I’m feeling optimistic that Seattle is about to get their money’s worth and then some. So it’s time for a breakout season.

Not to say that Hall is about to ascend to the elite level of NFL edge rushers. I don’t believe that Hall is going to suddenly turn into Will Anderson Jr, or even Jared Verse. And in this particular defense, with what Macdonald prioritizes from his edges, you’re not going to be collecting a ton of sacks anyway. I’d still anticipate something around six to eight of those.

But he’ll be the best version of himself so far, and someone who can consistently stay on the field and be trusted. And if you look at the recent track record of how EDGE rushers get paid in the current NFL, that would be well worth the investment the Seahawks have made in him. And if he ends up being more than that? Well, all the better.

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