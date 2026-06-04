Derick Hall Made Salary 'Sacrifice' Due to Commitment to Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Derick Hall was set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026 season before signing a brand-new three-year, $42 million contract extension on Wednesday, June 3.

Hall, a 2023 second-round pick, is coming off a slower season that saw him total just 2.0 sacks (8.0 sacks in 2024), but he had another two sacks in Super Bowl LX alone. Even in a lesser role with the addition of DeMarcus Lawrence, Hall is an integral piece of the defense and its culture.

"This place is really special to me," Hall said on Wednesday when asked why he didn't wait to test free agency. "For me, man, I really love the game of football. Obviously, the money enhances our job and what we do, but it’s really about the love of the game, and then knowing what I’m getting myself into when I come to work every day. This is a pristine organization, man — John [Schneider], Mike [Macdonald] and all those guys, they do a great job of letting us be ourself and truly come out to compete.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) fumbles as he is sacked by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (58) in the second half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I know we’re going to win a lot of games and a lot of championships here, so I’m willing to sacrifice whatever everybody else thought I would be willing to make to be able to be here and be with this team."

Hall said the deal only took about three weeks to come together, as both sides wanted to get it done before the season. His mother and sister flew to Seattle overnight from Mississippi to be in the building when he signed the deal.

The Seahawks' culture was Hall's chief motivator to re-sign, he said. That, plus the bond he has with his current teammates and his desire to remain in Seattle long-term.

"I think it’s pretty cool, man, just the camaraderie and love that we have for one another is special … Everybody is so happy for me, and vice versa for me to be able to stay here and continue to play with these guys, it’s very special to me," Hall added.

Going into 2026, Hall will be a key piece of the pass rush alongside Uchenna Nwosu, Dante Fowler Jr. and Lawrence. Fowler is the new addition to the group after Boye Mafe departed to the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency.

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