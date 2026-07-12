Mike Macdonald Makes Stance Clear on Seahawks Defending Super Bowl Title

The Seattle Seahawks are going into the season as defending Super Bowl champions, which comes with a lot of nuance from all different angles.

The Seahawks aren't entirely focused on the past as they look to win the Super Bowl that's in front of them. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald explained where his team's heads are at going into training camp later this month.

"I have reached out to some people who have won back-to-back championships. And it’s been great advice, but I think the thing that we learned last year is like, look, we want to do it our way with how we go about our business every day, and what’s best for the Seahawks," Macdonald said in an interview with Athlon Sports.

"It’s great to learn from other people, but by no means are we trying to copy other people’s style or trying to do it that way. The overarching thing is, it’s the same destination, but the journey is completely different with a completely different set of people."

Seahawks Aren't Worried About Going Back-to-Back

NBC Sports host Maria Taylor interviews Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Macdonald is approaching this next season the right way. If things worked out for the Seahawks last year, it doesn't mean it will do the same for them this year. They need to stick to what they know, but be willing to adapt and change. The other 31 teams are going to make adjustments after losing the Super Bowl, so the Seahawks can't stay stagnant in that regard, otherwise they will fall behind.

"I don’t think that our process or our viewpoint about who we want to become, or how we get there, changes because of the Super Bowl or what we evolved to in terms of what we did every day and what our mentality was because it was the end of the season," Macdonald added.

"I think you keep that same mentality of what we’re trying to achieve every day. Even though now it’s the 2026 season, it’s all the same thought process about how we want to be us as Seahawks."

It's really hard for a team to win two Super Bowls in a row because the talent around the league is exceptional, and everyone is hungry to chase the Lombardi Trophy.

That being said, the Seahawks have a chance to win another Super Bowl because they have the right mindset. The Seahawks aren't content, and they're not holding anything back. They are acting as if this is their first and only Super Bowl that's coming up this season, and that mentality will keep them in the mix for being among the top teams in the league.

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