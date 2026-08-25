Do the Seahawks Have any Recourse for Jason Myers After a Shaky Preseason?

45 yards. 48 yards. 44 yards. These are kick distances that a good kicker is expected to hit a vast majority of the time. So when Jason Myers, who broke franchise records for kicking last season, missed those kicks in the first two preseason games, a lot of Seattle Seahawks fans got nervous. The question is, can anything be done at this point?

A Contract On The Line

The first thing to keep in mind here is Jason Myers is in the final year of his contract, with there being no reports of the team working to extend him early. I can’t say if this is the case because they were concerned about him, but it gives the team some flexibility here. If nothing else, if Myers had a bad season, it will cost nothing to pivot off him for next season.

Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers (5) kicks a field goal against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This would also, theoretically, give the team some options during the season if he keeps missing kicks. Since most of his 2026 salary is base money, it’s not guaranteed. Therefore, you can release him and save most of the money due to him. Now, I want to stress that I believe we’re a long way away from that, but it’s worth noting that it’s at least conceivable.

Limited Options

It’s a pretty shallow pool of options if you want a different kicker, especially with the New Orleans Saints picking up Daniel Carlson a couple days ago. The high-profile options still available are Graham Gano, Brandon McManus, and Matt Prater. There are plenty of no-names out there, of course, but those will all be big-time rolls of the dice.

Buffalo Bills place kicker Matt Prater watches as the kick goes through the goal post during second half action at Empower Field at Mile High. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Graham Gano is 39 years old and has played 23 of a possible 51 games over the last three seasons, hitting barely over 75% of his field goals. Brandon McManus has never been especially accurate and is coming off a particularly bad year in 2025 for Green Bay. Matt Prater is 42 has been accurate but has missed significant recent time as well. It’s rough.

Expect The Status Quo

The reality is, with a handful of exceptions, kicking is intrinsically inconsistent in the NFL, and the possibility of a well-regarded kicker having bad games, or even a bad season, is just the way it goes. Given Myers has been here for nearly a decade, I suspect the team will give him as much time as possible to figure it out. And it’s an understandable position.

Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers (5) prepares to kick a field goal against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, if Myers is injured and that’s causing his problems? That’s obviously different. I’d guess the play is Matt Prater, but there’s really no ‘good’ option unless a surprising kicker shakes free on cutdown day. Ultimately, this team will live with Myers, and hopefully not die with him.

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