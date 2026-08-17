3 Seahawks Veterans Trending Toward the Roster Bubble And Who is Replacing Them

The first preseason game for the Seattle Seahawks was underwhelming after the offense’s and defense’s first drives. The Seahawks lost 17-7 to the Dallas Cowboys in Lumen Field. The good news is that the results don’t fully matter because they are preseason games, but it is much more than that.

This game forced head coach Mike Macdonald to apologize to the fans who appeared at Lumen Field. There is a trend of bad performances from those who need to be cut in exchange for younger and underhighlighted players. These are players that are likely more capable of being on the field in a preseason, regular season, or postseason game for the Seahawks.

Offensive Tackle Bobby Hart

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Bobby Hart (66) enters the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks were proud that they returned all of their offensive linemen from last season. The front office, however, signed veteran offensive tackle Bobby Hart in June at one of the key backup spots. This is likely to force competition from younger and less experienced players.

Hart was given the second-string right tackle spot and kept it all the way to the first preseason game. Hart was not really one of the better backups for the Seahawks during training camp and that bad trend continued into preseason.

He looked vulnerable, lethargic and incapable of blocking Cowboys rookie edge rusher Malachi Lawrence. Hart was dominated from the beginning of the game to his final drive. He showed why he was an emergency starter and the last-option starter for the Los Angeles Chargers and why he didn’t play in a game in 2023 and 2024. He is not an NFL-quality starter or backup. The Seahawks need to wash their hands with this attempt to give the position to a more qualified player.

Replacement: Offensive Tackle Amari Kight

While Amari Kight wasn’t perfect against the Cowboys, he certainly held his own from time to time. Kight is capable of moving around the field and making good blocks. He encountered some injuries as a rookie this past season for the Seahawks, but he had positive moments.

Kight had a crucial holding penalty called against him on a 4th-and-2 conversion that resulted in kicker Jason Myers missing his field goal. There were still, however, better moments that showed Hart needs to be cut in favor of Kight.

Cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (27) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There were a few players who had rough drives to learn from, but it might be too late for veteran cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles. He was easily the most vulnerable defender for the Seahawks. SJC allowed the Cowboys’ first touchdown in single coverage. He had a crucial pass interference called against him and was beaten several times inside for big plays. Whether it was deep plays or short contested matchups, SJC found himself on the losing end.

He spent all of last season with the Seahawks on the practice squad to be ready. Before that, he played nine games with the New Orleans, starting two of them. SJC was another veteran who showed he can’t play against younger and more explosive players. He doesn't have much of a future with the Seahawks devoted to developing their younger defensive backs. The Seahawks, however, put him on IR for an unknown injury on Monday.

Replacement: Safety A.J. Finley

If there was one starter, outside of linebacker Tyrice Kight, who had a stellar performance against the Cowboys, it would be safety A.J. Finley. He played the opposite safety from rookie Bud Clark, who gathered a lot of attention. Finley was a reliable run-stopper and suitable pass defender. He had a good training camp, but he had a stellar Fan Fest, the same event where he tore his ACL in 2025.

Guard Christian Haynes

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Christian Haynes (64) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Hart wasn’t the only offensive lineman with a rough performance against the Cowboys and didn’t have a good training camp. Haynes has been given a chance to get better and show he belongs on an NFL roster. Haynes, however, looked slow and unathletic against a combination of the Cowboys’ speedy pass rushers and a more aggressive defensive line.​

Replacement: Guard/Center Mason Richman​

Mason Richman has been praised throughout training camp as being tough, but still efficient. He has looked good in his 1-on-1 battles with defensive tackle/end Rylie Mills. He suited up despite having some injuries. Richman was among the better young offensive linemen for the Seahawks on Saturday. He should be given a chance to learn more about the Seahawks’ offense and take more opportunities than a veteran who has failed challenges from the coaching staff.

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