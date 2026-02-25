3-Round Seahawks Mock Draft: Seattle Adds Explosive CB, Fixes Glaring Weakness

The Seattle Seahawks are the defending champions, and despite uncertainty around the ownership, general manager John Schneider says it will be business as usual.

Schneider is currently in Indianapolis, as are the rest of the league's GMs, for the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Schneider has built an impressive roster, but he knows they have to keep hitting on their draft picks to continue playing well.

That's especially true after winning a title, since many of their pending free agents might earn more elsewhere thanks to their championship experience. With the stage set, let's see who Schneider could target in the upcoming draft with our latest 3-round mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 32: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive back Brandon Cisse warms up prior to a game against the Miami Hurricanes. | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Seattle has been thrilled with Nick Emmanwori, who they selected out of South Carolina in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. In this mock, they again target a Gamecock defensive back at No. 32, Brandon Cisse.

Originally, Cisse played for North Carolina State, but finished his career in South Carolina this past season. He's a player who will likely test off the charts at the Combine and possesses the speed to keep up with any receiver. He's also scheme versatile and contributes in the run game as well.

He will need to refine his technique, but Seattle is the perfect place for that to happen.

Round 2, Pick 64: Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Sam Hecht against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jalen Sundell was better than expected at center, but he's still a stopgap solution. Seattle has to improve on the interior of the line, and can go with either a guard or center at this point. In this mock, the best option is a center, so they take Sam Hecht out of Kansas State.

At 6-foot-4 and 297 pounds, Hecht could stand to add more mass. However, he might be the most technically sound center in this class, which would solve the position for Seattle for several years.

Round 3, Pick 96: Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Kenneth Walker III is a free agent and there's no guarantee the Super Bowl MVP will return. Zach Charbonnet could handle the RB1 role, but he suffered a torn ACL in the playoffs, so the Seahawks would be smart to add more depth.

Enter Nicholas Singleton from Penn State. Singleton is a straight-line runner who possesses great patience. He knows how to let his blocks develop and then can hit another gear when he finds the opening. Singleton is also solid as a receiver, even lining up in the slot during his time with Penn State.

