Seahawks Linked to One of NFL Draft’s Biggest Risers

With Riq Woolen leaving in NFL free agency, the Seattle Seahawks can use more depth at the cornerback position. They could potentially find that in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft, with Tennessee’s Colton Hood standing out as a potential target in Round 1.

Hood was well-traveled during his NCAA career, playing at Auburn, Colorado, and Tennessee. During his final season, he was asked to step into the CB1 role while Jermod McCoy was out following a torn ACL.

His performance has him entering the first-round conversation, with Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport says he’s one of the biggest risers in the draft. He also predicts Hood will land with Seattle, despite saying there won’t be many cornerbacks taken during the first night of the NFL draft.

”In this era of wide-open offenses, NFL teams can never have too many cornerbacks. But last year's rookie class featured just three taken inside the top 50, and there will likely only be a few selected in the first round in 2026,” Davenport wrote.

During his final season, Hood had 50 tackles. 4.5 tackles for loss, eight pass defenses, and one touchdown.

Colton Hood fits Seattle Seahawks defensive scheme

Tennessee Volunteers cornerback Colton Hood scores a touchdown after an interception against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

It’s not just Davenport who believes Hood is a solid fit with the Seahawks. ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper says Hood fits perfectly with head coach Mike Macdonald’s scheme.

"Hood fits perfectly with the Mike Macdonald defense as a cornerback with length and decent speed, and while he had only one interception in 2025, he broke up 10 passes. The defending Super Bowl champions returned Josh Jobe and brought in Noah Igbinoghene, but Riq Woolen is off to the Eagles. Hood could get significant reps on the outside in Year”

The Seahawks’ cornerback corps is strong with Josh Jobe and Devon Witherspoon. Adding Hood to the mix gives them one more talented option, and that’s going to be needed in the NFC West, where they face the high-octane Los Angeles Rams twice per season, and it could be three times as we saw this past year when they met again in the NFC Championship Game. His talent on the boundary also keeps Witherspoon in the slot, where he’s been spectacular.

Macdonald proved defenses still win championships, which is why this selection makes plenty of sense.

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