The start of NFL Free Agency hasn’t been completely ideal for the Seattle Seahawks, but it has been proficient enough to keep them in contention for the Super Bowl. Among the two real losses were running back Kenneth Walker III and safety Coby Bryant. The Seahawks re-signed many of their key and role players who helped make the Super Bowl title.

Seattle now turns a significant portion of its attention towards evaluating players for the 2026 NFL Draft. Free agency should greatly impact how the Seahawks utilize the draft, but ESPN NFL Draft insider Mel Kiper Jr. says the team will still likely continue improving its secondary at cornerback. Kiper has Tennessee’s Colton Hood going to the Seahawks at pick No. 32.

Pros of Colton Hood's Addition to the Seahawks

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cornerback was one of the most needed positions for the Seahawks to address going into free agency because there was a fear of losing both Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen. Not only did they re-sign Jobe on a great deal, but they also signed Noah Igbinoghene. He could be a backup outside and slot cornerback. Kiper believes the secondary needs more support.

The idea is that Hood wouldn’t have to start Hood immediately, considering the Seahawks have starters, and he could learn to adjust to the NFL’s playspeed. Hood possesses incredible speed, the athleticism to stay with receivers, and the instincts to make a play on the ball. There are some areas that the elite defensive coaching staff can improve on with Hood.

Hood would provide immediate support off the bench and be a quick rotation player for rest if needed. He could be inserted in more run-heavy packages, and his dynamic playmaker is a huge plus for the versatile and aggressive Seahawks’ defense.

Cons of Colton Hood Addition to the Seahawks

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price, right, runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown with Syracuse defensive back Demetres Samuel Jr. (1) attempting the tackled in the first half of a NCAA football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are several aspects to this pick that should prompt the Seahawks to reconsider their decision. If Seattle were to go cornerback, Hodo would be a great addition to the team, but the main problem is the position needed. Cornerback isn’t a huge need for the Seahawks to make after re-signing Jobe and Shemar Jean-Charles, while also signing Igbinoghene. Drafting Hood in the first round would be considered a luxury pick.

The Seahawks have more pressing positions to address, including running back and interior offensive line. Seattle may have signed Emanuel Wilson to a one-year deal, but this isn’t a first-string caliber signing, especially for a team that is coming off a Super Bowl title. If the Seahawks make a move for a long-term answer at running back, it should be at pick No. 32 with Notre Dame’s Jadarian Price or make a trade for Miami Dolphins’ star De’Von Achane.

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