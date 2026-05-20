What Will Julian Neal Bring To The Seahawks As A Rookie In A Loaded Secondary?

Julian Neal was my favorite pick of the 2026 draft for the Seattle Seahawks. Value, fit, and need came together really well here, as the Seahawks were able to get a physically gifted and promising cornerback who fits Mike Macdonald’s zone-heavy scheme that calls on cornerbacks to make tackles and play the run aggressively. He’ll be great for us.

But will he be great immediately? I’m not sure he’s entirely ready based on his one year of college football at Arkansas. He might need some time to acclimate himself to this level of competition. Not that the Seahawks need him at this moment, given he’s got Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe in front of him at corner. But what will Neal ultimately provide?

How He Got Here

Neal played both sides of the ball for the Mission High Bears in San Francisco. A wide receiver on offense, combined with reps at defensive end and defensive back on defense, Neal got up to three-star status before committing to the Fresno State Bulldogs. Relegated to special teams only in 2021, and then eleven total defensive snaps in 2022, Neal had to earn his playing time.

UCLA Bruins wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (2) tries to run past Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Julian Neal (15). | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Even the 115 snaps he got in 2023, mostly as an outside corner, were something he had to fight for. 9 tackles, including one and a half for loss, and a pass breakup. Hardly anything that was going to get anyone’s attention. 2024 was his breakout season, finally starting and providing nearly 550 snaps for the Bulldogs on defense.

35 tackles, 5 for loss, 1 sack, 2 interceptions, 6 pass breakups, 70.3 PFF grade. PFF had him allowing a 55.2 QB Rating when targeted. There was some juice here after all, and he decided to transfer for his final college season. Initially going to Stanford, Neal was convinced to jump to Arkansas instead, partially by their hiring of DB coach Nick Perry (former Seahawk coach).

Despite the increase in competition, Neal did very well in 2025. 55 tackles, including 2 for loss, 2 interceptions, and 10 passes defensed. His rating allowed jumped to 82.5, but so did his PFF grade, to 79.5. It was the kind of season that puts you on the map come draft day, and combined with head-turning testing scores, he made it into the top 100 back in April.

What Does He Have?

Arkansas defensive back Julian Neal (DB24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Neal is just the kind of corner you want in zone. He’s big, has long arms, and knows how to throw his size around. He’s a great physical fit for playing outside corner, both capable of bullying receivers and making tackles against the run. He’s also highly explosive, letting him rocket across short distances in a hurry to make breaks on the ball, and some good ball skills.

He’s not especially fast in a straight line, although given how big he is I would say he’s not especially deficient in this area either. Either way, you’re better off not forcing him to play man, which shouldn’t be an issue in this defense. His actual primary issue is limited experience and inconsistent success reading offenses and routes, so he’ll need to develop that.

What To Expect

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) runs a route resulting in a touchdown catch as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Julian Neal (23) defends. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Neal certainly isn’t beating out Devon Witherspoon for a job, and Josh Jobe just got $24 million that he definitely won’t earn sitting on the bench. Neal is a dubious fit at slot corner, so even if the Seahawks didn’t have Emmanwori and Clark, he’s not fitting in there. And while I think Julian has some potential down the line as a safety, those spots are covered as well.

So Neal starts on the bench. And that’s a good thing, because his relative lack of experience and clear indications of raw ability that hasn’t been hammered into something dependable yet begs for time on the bench first. There will be injuries, and Neal might be preferable to Nehemiah Pritchett as an injury fill-in, but plan for Neal to make his splash in 2027.

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