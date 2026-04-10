Seahawks Might Have Perfect Fit in Day 2 Draft Target Kyle Louis

Make no mistake about it, even with running back Kenneth Walker III winning the Super Bowl MVP award, the Seattle Seahawks are defending champions thanks to their defense. Mike Macdonald completely turned their unit around, boasting the No. 1 scoring defense in just his second season with the franchise.

Their suffocating defense shut out Drake Maye and the New England Patriots for three quarters, en route to a 29-13 victory. There were no areas of weakness either, with all three levels doing their job.

Macdonald's heavy focus on defense suggests the Seahawks will continue to stockpile young talent on that side of the ball in the upcoming NFL draft. Looking ahead to players who should be in the crosshairs, Kyle Louis stands out as a perfect fit.

Projected to go during the second night of the NFL draft, the Pittsburgh product played as a hybrid linebacker and safety, but is considered undersized for the linebacker spot in the NFL. At 6-foot-0 and 220 pounds, Louis has solid speed (4.53 in the 40-yard dash) but some teams will consider him positionless. For the Seahawks, that might be exactly why he makes sense.

Former Seahawks QB sees Kyle Louis as a fit in Seattle

Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One person who agrees with Louis as a fit is Brock Huard, who recently discussed the Pitt product as a target for Seattle. He said his versatility and ability to play in space is exactly what Macdonald craves.

“With the versatility of these defenses today, and Mike Macdonald’s in particular, if you can play in space and really play in space, they’re going to find a spot for you,” Huard said on Brock & Salk. “You’ve gotta cover tight ends. You’ve gotta cover running backs. You’ve gotta cover slot receivers. … In some ways, it’s advantageous to be positionless.”

Louis fits Huard's description as he was consistent across the board, according to PFF. During his senior season, he earned a grade of 75.3 in run defense, 72.3 in pass coverage, and 70.2 in pass rushing. That type of flexibility makes him a chess piece that offenses must account for on every snap.

Seahawks drafted a similar weapon in 2025

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Huard compared Louis to the team's 35th overall pick in 2025, Nick Emmanwori. Listed as a safety, Emmanwori lined up in deep coverage, in the slot, and as a linebacker at times. Going forward, his role is expected to expand even more.

His versatility led to him finishing second in NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, despite missing the first three games of the season.

Lumping Louis in the same category might not be fair given the success Emmanwori had as a rookie, but he's still similar in the fact that he can help in a multitude of ways. That's why he makes sense for the Seahawks, who will continue chasing championships with their defense leading the way.

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