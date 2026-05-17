3 New Seattle Seahawks Players Who Could Make or Break the 2026 Season

Despite losing multiple key players in free agency, including running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, the Seattle Seahawks were relatively quiet this offseason.

Instead of going for big-name free agents, the Seahawks made a couple of modest signings and focused on adding players through the NFL draft. They're showing plenty of faith in the depth they've built by using this strategy, but there are still a few new faces who will be asked to step up and deliver.

That includes the following three players, who could make or break the Seahawks in 2026.

Bud Clark, Safety

TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark intercepts a pass intended for Utah Utes wide receiver Luca Caldarella. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Coby Bryant developed into a quality starting safety for Seattle, leading to a massive payday in free agency. Bryant signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Chicago Bears, leaving the Seahawks after four seasons.

Seattle still has Julian Love and Nick Emmanwori, but Emmanwori moves all around the secondary. That means they need someone to fill in for Bryant and rookie Bud Clark is one player to watch as they look to fill this void. Seahawks On SI writer Brendon Nelson believes Ty Okada will be a factor as well, but likes the upside Clark brings.

The 64th overall pick in the draft, Clark had four interceptions and seven pass breakups in 2025. As good as he was in coverage, Clark earned an even higher grade in run defense (84.2) from PFF during his final season. He's a versatile player who will see plenty of snaps as a rookie, just as Emmanwori did, and will be expected to get up to speed quickly.

Dante Fowler Jr., EDGE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

One of the few outside free agents signed by general manager John Scheinder this offseason was Dante Fowler Jr., who spent this past season with the Dallas Cowboys. Fowler recorded three sacks with Dallas, which is more than Boye Mafe had before signing a three-year, $60 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fowler joins DeMarcus Lawrence, a former teammate of his in Dallas, and was called a perfect signing by Seahawks On SI's Michael Hanich. He doesn't need to be a superstar, but Fowler will be asked to deliver as a third-down specialist and will be a huge factor in that role.

Jadarian Price, Running Back

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price runs the ball against the USC Trojans. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

No new player will be asked to do more for the Seahawks than rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price. With Walker leaving, and Zach Charbonnet recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the playoffs, Price is going to be the focal point of their running game early in the season.

Price was overshadowed by superstar Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame, but was still an explosive player who had 13 touchdowns on offense while averaging 6.0 yards per attempt. He was also a weapon on special teams with an average of 37.5 yards per kick return and two touchdowns.

Another factor working in Price's favor is the limited wear he has after splitting carries throughout his collegiate career. Price could turn into a a franchise back for the Seahawks, and will be asked to do so quickly. His ability to step up will help decide the trajectory for the offense, especially early in the year.

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