Seahawks Have Interesting Plan For Nick Emmanwori

The Seattle Seahawks are at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine to evaluate their NFL Draft class.

They hope to have the same success as they did last year when they took South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori in the second round.

Emmanwori became a fan-favorite due to his versatility, explosiveness, and determination to get better and dominate. He might be the star of the draft class, and now other teams are looking for that same kind of contribution. Meanwhile, the Seahawks still have the young star ready to grow more. Head coach Mike Macdonald says it’s possible to play more positions.

Emmanwori as an outside cornerback and a safety

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Emmanwori was drafted as a safety from South Carolina, but he also played nickel and outside linebacker. There were some concerns during the draft process over the position Emmanwori could play in the NFL. Those questions weren’t a concern for Emmanwori and the Seahawks as he turned into a dynamic star playing at nickel cornerback.

In 14 games played during the regular season, Emmanwori accumulated 81 total tackles, 56 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hits, 11 pass breakups, and an interception. In three playoff games, he had 13 total tackles, four pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

Emmanwori became a star in his rookie season, and Macdonald believes he can contribute more at other positions while talking with HawkBlogger.

“Nick can play corner. It’s like, what’s the right mix of all of the things? It’s about how we want to allocate time and resources and how we want to use him and who else is on the team and depth at certain positions, but he’s definitely going to augment his role for sure.," Macdonald said.

"Could you see him playing snaps at the corner for the future? I wouldn’t rule that out. He already plays on the line of scrimmage; he could play a deep-threat, third level of the defense.”

Benefit to having Emmanwori play more positions

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) celebrates with safety Nick Emmanwori (3) and cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) after intercepting a pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

There are a lot of benefits to having the most versatile defender on the team in Emmanwori playing more positions. Macdonald went on to say that there has to be a reason for Emmanwori playing boundary cornerback or safety as opposed to slot cornerback.

The Seahawks could have Julian Love start opposite Coby Bryant, if re-signed, or Ty Okada, if given a new deal, at the safety position. Okada became a reliable player when Love was injured, and then Bryant was injured. The Seahawks might need Emmanwori to fill in as a starter at safety if one of the starters goes down.

The same could go for outside cornerback, which is a position Emmanwori hasn’t played a lot of. Devon Witherspoon is already a top-tier cornerback in the league after only three seasons. While the Seahawks haven’t established if they will re-sign Riq Woolen or Josh Jobe, or another player currently not on the team, or draft one, the Seahawks will have a starter, but there is still an issue of depth.

Emmanwori is a dynamic player who will be the main slot cornerback, but his versatility and athleticism will keep him one of the most trusted defenders on the team. Macdonald will have Emmanwori at the starting nickel unless something drastic or unexpected happens.

