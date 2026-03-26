Seahawks Set To Host Edge Rusher Star Zion Young

The Seattle Seahawks are going to take every measure to ensure their 2026 NFL Draft class will be the most proficient class possible. Seattle has a position that might be addressed, including running back, interior offensive line, cornerback, and edge rusher. The Seahawks might have starters and some key role players making a big impact; they might need to fill out their depth now, but they might be looking for a future starter.

Seahawks Set to Host Zion Young

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American defensive end Zion Young (9) of Missouri works in a drill during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Seahawks will be busy in the final month of the pre-draft process, hosting draft prospects of several different positions. One edge rusher prospect the Seahawks will be hosting is Missouri star edge rusher Zion Young, according to On SI writer Arye Pulli. Seattle is one of the 10 teams Young will be visiting this month.

Young has been influential in his 46 games and four years at Missouri. In those games, he recorded 131 total tackles, 50 solo tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, five pass breakups, and three forced fumbles. This past season, he had 42 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass breakups.

Why the Seahawks Might Go Edge Rusher First

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (58) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) react after a strip sack of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have more pressing needs before adding an edge rusher in the 2026 NFL Draft. They need a first-string running back and an interior offensive line. One of the biggest reasons for using a first-round pick is to find starters or immediate role players who could be starters in the future.

This is an area for a team to get one of the best players available, even if they need a critical position to address. Young is the 37th consensus-ranked player in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to the NFL Mock Draft Database. The consensus is that the New England Patriots could be in position to select Young with the No. 31 pick, one more pick before the Seahawks. Afterward, the Seahawks might find their first-string running back in the second round.

If Young were to fall the way to pick No. 32 or trade back a few spots to a desperate team, the Seahawks might be in line for the Tigers' pass rusher. Young would be able to fill the open position left by Boye Mafe, who signed for a starting spot for the Cincinnati Bengals. He will get a great chance to learn under the Seahawks' elite defensive staff and veteran edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. If Lawrence were to retire and Uchenna Nwosu decides to leave via free agency, Young and Derick Hall could be the main edge rushers for the Seahawks in 2027 and beyond.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter