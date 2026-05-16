Seahawks’ Rookie Michael Dansby Could Be Asset at Nickel

Every player for the Seattle Seahawks is tasked to step up and contribute in some way. Former Arizona Wildcats cornerback Michael Dansby was the Seahawks' final selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. There aren't a lot of expectations with a player drafted in the seventh round (255th overall pick), but there was enough for the Seahawks to ensure that no other team would attempt to get him. Dansby could be a typical roster player and a backup when he is ready to make the active roster, or he could be a steal in the seventh round.

Michael Dansby’s Position and Career Transition

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Michael Dansby (25) intercepts a pass intended for SMU Mustangs wide receiver Jordan Hudson (2) in the second half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dansby was a wide receiver in his high school years, where he was a two-star athlete. He would make the transition from receiver to cornerback during his first season with San Jose State. He saw his playing time increase in his first two years with the Trojans. In his final season at San Jose State, Dansby accounted for 37 total tackles, 30 solo tackles, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions. Dansby transferred to Arizona, where he received more NFL evaluation. He accounted for 19 total tackles, 15 solo tackles, 10 pass breakups, and two interceptions.

What Makes Dansby Worth the Hype

Dansby was nearly the last pick in the draft, so he isn't a high-volume playmaker like his defensive back counterparts in the draft class. He isn't a refined coverage player like other cornerbacks. There are times when he allows too much space for the receiver to separate for a potential catch. Dansby doesn't have quick twitches and doesn't make the cleanest sharp turns while shifting his body around. Dansby, however, possesses great instincts and a high-IQ to read the quarterback's eyes or the receiver's movement to react and make a big pass breakup. He has played in several areas along the cornerback group during his collegiate career, but especially with the Wildcats.

What Would Danby’s Role be with the Seahawks?

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Michael Dansby (25) celebrates an interception during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

While Dansby isn’t the most physically gifted cornerback at 5-11, 185 pounds, he possesses solid speed and instincts. What makes him stand out more for the Seahawks' defensive flexibility is that he can be a boundary cornerback and a slot cornerback. There are some versatile players who play nickel, but what gives him an edge ahead of safety Bud Clark is that Dansby is a natural cornerback. There could be situations where Dansby might be more valuable at times at slot than some of the other Seahawks' rookie defensive backs. The slot cornerback could be the area where Dansby thrives the most.

Goals for Dansby with the Seahawks

Dansby has some ways to go in terms of development and turning into a capable player in the NFL. He could have the potential to learn and grow more in the few months of offseason work with the Seahawks than in his entire career. The biggest plus side for Dansby is that he could primarily play slot cornerback, a position that isn't easy for cornerbacks, so he might get some edge in terms of climbing up the roster. He does, however, have some obstacles to climb.

Dansby might be consistent, but he has to grow into an extraordinary coverage player. He has the consistency, the speed, and the instincts to make the 53-man roster. A season developing on the practice squad might be what he needs to potentially become a steal in a year or two.

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