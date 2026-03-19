Seahawks Trade Idea Changes NFL Draft Plans

The Seattle Seahawks will take the remainder of the pre-2026 NFL Draft process to evaluate the prospects available for needed positions. It is also time for the Seahawks to evaluate options in terms of trading back or further in the draft. The Seahawks have the last pick in the first round (No. 32) and second round (No. 64).

To make matters more difficult, Seattle only has four picks in the draft to choose from young and eager players looking to make a name for themselves in the NFL. The Seahawks have some options to make about what players they want, the positions to address, and whether they want more players or they want a specific player. Trading down might be the best option for the Seahawks.

What Should the Seahawks Trade Back For?

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel is selected as the No. 18 pick by the Seattle Seahawks during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Seahawks want more rookies to build depth and contribute, they might want to consider trading back with a team desperate enough to move back. This would also be a team to want what they want for, but the Seahawks have to ask for an extensive package to trade back. The idea of trading out of the first round would require serious compensation to get multiple picks back.

A trade package would start with another team’s second round pick, a third round pick, a fourth, and another day three pick. This package could potentially entice another team because they might be more attached to the first round for next year’s 2027 NFL Draft. This would help add three or four contributors for the 2026 season.

Who are Players Worth Trading Back for?

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price, right, runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown with Syracuse defensive back Demetres Samuel Jr. (1) attempting the tackled in the first half of a NCAA football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Seahawks don’t have a lot of elite options at pick No. 32, but they will get more chances to find impact players with more picks. General manager John Schneider is one of the best executives in the league when it comes to finding starters and key impact players beyond the first round of the draft. This draft is known more for impact players and prospects than stars.

If the Seahawks find a team to trade with and move back, they could use their two second-round picks on key position needs like running back and edge rusher. Notre Dame’s Jadarian Price, Washington’s Jonah Coleman, and Arkansas’ Mike Washington Jr. are some rushers who take the first-string running back reps, while Zach Charbonnet. For a young edge rusher, the Seahawks could be in position for Clemson’s T.J. Parker, Illinois’ Gabe Jacas, or Missouri’s Zion Young.

The Seahawks could then use their two third-round picks on a potential starting interior offensive linemen and a backup cornerback, who could get meaningful first-string reps. Finally, the Seahawks could use their multiple day three picks to address depth or find an underrated player.



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