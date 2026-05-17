Rookie Andre Fuller May Be Instant Fit With Seahawks Defense

The Seattle Seahawks had several position needs to address in the 2026 NFL Draft, with cornerbacks being among them. They addressed their primary concern of finding a new No. 3 in the third round of the draft, but that doesn't mean they were able to find more potential impact players. Seattle was able to find some good value late in the draft with the addition of some good defensive players. One of the players the Seahawks made a trade for was Toledo cornerback Andre Fuller in the seventh round (236th overall pick). Fuller has the potential to be a contributor to the Seahawks in his rookie season and turn into a steal in the future.

From College to the NFL

University of Arkansa-Pine Bluff defensive back Andre Fuller (37) plucks an interception out of the air during the first half on October 09, 2021. 1009 Asu V U Akrnasas Pine Bluff | KIrsten Fiscus / USA TODAY NETWORK

There have been several players with different career paths. Fuller was a player who didn't have major offers to play college football. Fuller enrolled to play at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, where he would find the field quickly. In his first full season with the Golden Lions, Fuller accounted for 29 total tackles, 14 pass breakups, three tackles for loss, and a sack.

Fuller transferred to Toledo where he would be a solid role player defensively for two seasons in 2022 & 2023. After missing the season in 2024 with an injury, he would have a breakout year at the national level. This past season. Fuller accounted for 49 total tackles, 29 solo tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups, one interception, and a fumble recovery.

Fuller has the Physical Skill Setting to be a Seahawk

The Seahawks ensured they selected a dynamic set of cornerbacks in this year’s draft class. With Fuller, he possesses a solid frame at 6-1, 200 pounds, just slightly shorter than Julian Neal. Fuller also has ball-hawking instincts, the ability to read the quarterback’s eyes, good agility, he is quick to read if the play is run or a pass, and he is an aggressive tackler. Some of his biggest setbacks are his lack of speed, slow recovery time when changing directions, and hip stiffness.

Fuller has the aggressiveness to make the pass breakup and the tackle in the open. Due to his size and power, he hits harder than most of the other cornerbacks in the 2026 Draft class. He is a player who certainly fits the Dark Side Defense to make a play with effort and aggression. There are some attributes that Fuller will need to clean in order to be a more efficient man coverage corner. Fuller is easily a more efficient zone coverage corner, but his technique needs polishing.

Is Fuller Capable of Making the 53-Man Roster?

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Toledo defensive back Andre Fuller (DB10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With a player selected late in the Draft like Fuller, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for him to take the opportunity and develop with the practice squad. He does, however, possess the aggressive mindset to play for the Seahawks' defense. He is also more pro-ready in certain areas, including his tackling and his instincts, and he has sufficient special teams experience. Fuller would make a solid day one player on punt and kickoff if he were to work on his weaknesses during the offseason.

Goals for Fuller this 2026 NFL Season

The Seahawks see potential in Fuller despite drafting a cornerback earlier in the Draft. He could be a good player to help with depth, but Fuller's role could expand early to certain areas, especially special teams. If he shows on defense and special teams, there is a chance he makes the early jump to the 53-man roster, where he is competing against other tough and talented players. For most of his career, Fuller never got the spotlight until he forced it on himself late at Toledo. He gets a chance to prove his value as a potentially overlooked player by developing well during the offseason with this championship-winning coaching staff.

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