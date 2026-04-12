What Chris Johnson’s Canceled Visit to the Seahawks Means for the Draft

The Seattle Seahawks have enough time to evaluate several prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft. Several prospects have already made their official visits to the Seahawks varying from projections from where they could go first round to the seventh round.

Originally, the Seahawks were set to host San Diego cornerback Chris Johnson for a top-30 visit, but Johnson never made the visit. It wasn’t discussed why Johnson didn’t visit, but this allows the team to use another top 30 visit for another prospect. The move raises some interesting discussions about the Seahawks’ plans.

Is Johnson Out on Seahawks’ Draft Boards?

Oct 5, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (1) warms up against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors before the game at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

There isn’t a reason to believe that Johnson is out of the possibility of being drafted by the Seahawks. This might be a private matter where Johnson refused to make the visit to Seattle. This could also be a point where general manager John Schneider and his front office staff saw something and didn’t think he would be worth the visit. It is all speculation at this point as to why the visit isn’t happening, but that shouldn’t mean he should be out on the Seahawks’ boards.

Johnson is one of the most trending prospects in this Draft Class over the past few weeks. There is a possibility that Johnson won’t be available at pick No. 32 in the first round when the Seahawks pick. The idea that the Seahawks canceled Johnson’s visit based on Johnson’s availability at No. 32 is far-fetched because there are other first-round prospects who have made the visit.

Are the Seahawks Focusing on Other Positions?

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A real possibility of this situation is that the Seahawks are starting to focus on other positions. Earlier, Seattle hosted 17 top 30 prospects, with just less than half being defensive backs. The Seahawks are hosting prospects from other positions, including edge rusher, running back, and defensive tackle.

Running back is arguably the biggest position need for the Seahawks to address this offseason. Depth and a potential future starter might be needed at edge rusher. Finally, the Seahawks might look to address the glaring need at defensive tackle early, potentially being a huge concern of availability in the 2027 offseason.

In terms of the need at cornerback, the cornerback position is a group that was handled well during free agency. The Seahawks locked down their starting outside cornerbacks with the re-signing of Josh Jobe to a three-year deal. The Seahawks also got a key addition of Noah Igbinoghene as a backup corner at either boundary or slot. He can also be one of the four corners on the field during dime packages. The only thing that the Seahawks need to select a cornerback for in the Draft is for depth.

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