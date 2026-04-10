3 Takeaways of Seahawks’ Early Top 30 2026 Draft Visits

The Seattle Seahawks are among the 32 teams filling out their big boards for the 2026 NFL Draft. They are planning out for each situation that goes down throughout the draft process, including round one. Seattle only currently has four picks in the draft in just a few weeks, but they are preparing as if it is a normal draft. The Seahawks have met with 18 of their top 30 prospects and still have more to go. There does, however, seem to be a pattern through these visits.

Early Momentum Cornerback Visits Might Not Be the Same Later

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Eight of the 18 prospects that the Seahawks have met are defensive backs, with five of them being primarily cornerbacks. Several of those cornerback prospects have been mocked to the Seahawks at the same point. There might be a few more top corner prospects to meet, but the team might be doing their due diligence on the position because they are expected.

In actuality, the cornerback was taken care of during Free Agency. Josh Jobe was chosen as the full-time starter at boundary cornerback, Devon Witherspoon might get a big extension soon, Nick Emmanwori is likely staying at slot corner, and finally, Noah Igbinoghene was signed as a dynamic backup. The Seahawks might look to day two or three for depth, but using a day one pick on a cornerback, who wouldn’t start for three years, would be wasteful.

No Offensive Line Visits Could Mean Something

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have an idea of the position groups they want to go for in the draft. The offensive line might not be one. So far, no offensive linemen prospects, especially a center or guard, have visited the Seahawks' facilities. Those plans may change, but the belief is that the coaching might be set with their current lineup.

While right guard Anthony Bradford looked inconsistent and lethargic at times last season, he finished the regular season and playoffs strong. Both Bradford and center Jalen Sundell, two of the least efficient starting offensive linemen, will be heading into the final years of their contracts. Head coach Mike Macdonald doesn’t see this as a concern right now.

More Top Visits to Come

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries past Boise State Broncos wide receiver Cameron Bates (80) for a first down in the first half of the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There are still 12 prospects left for the team to host. This stretches from positions across the board that they have hosted, including offensive line, wide receiver, and linebacker. Among the prospects the Seahawks have to officially host is Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price, Clemson cornerback Aveion Terrrell, and Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon. It should be noted that Washington running back Jonah Coleman has paid a local visit.

These prospects, if they get the invite, will have the edge of favoritism in the eyes of the Seahawks. They could be the latest players to talk to the Seahawks and convince them why they are the players to be selected by the defending Super Bowl champions.

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