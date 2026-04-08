4 Mistakes the Seahawks Can’t Make in 2026 NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks are one of the best teams in the league when it comes to drafting talented players and turning them into stars. General manager John Schneider and his front office have created two Super Bowl-winning teams on completely different rosters.

The Seahawks have a bit of a challenge in the 2026 NFL Draft. They fill some big position needs and some that might not be needed now, but will be. There are a few possibilities that the 2026 Draft Class could be just as bad as the 2021 Class, but there is also hope for great output. Seattle can’t afford to make four big mistakes during the draft.​

Fail to get a Starting Caliber Running Back​

There is some buying into the belief that two power backs with limited experience in Emanuel Wilson and George Holani will be the two top running backs during the season. Even if Zach Charbonnet is returning at some point in the season from his ACL injury, the Seahawks need a reliable number-one running back with some speed.

They could overdraft for one in the first round for Jadarian Price. Price, Arkansas’ Mike Washington Jr., and Washington's Jonah Coleman could be available in the second round. The third round is the latest Seattle could find a temporary starting running back. If the Seahawks go into the draft on getting a running back with the same effort as they did in free agency, the running game will be atrocious.

Seahawks Don’t Find Competition for Right Guard and Center​

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For most of the regular season, right guard Anthony Bradford has been one of the inconsistent interior offensive linemen in the league. There have been times when his poor balance and poor blocking have stalled drives. No one on the roster has been able to outcompete for a starting position. ​

Center Jalen Sundall, who didn’t play much better, is entering the final year of his contract. The Seahawks need at least one rookie to compete for a starting spot at center or right guard for a potentially competent offense.​

Draft a Cornerback and Keep Emmanwori at Slot​

There have been many mock drafts that have the Seahawks get a cornerback in the first round, despite retaining Josh Jobe as the starting boundary corner opposite Devon Witherspoon. If the Seahawks draft a talented corner in the first round, they would only be utilized as a backup and an extra corner for dime packages. This pick would only work if Nick Emmanwori moves from slot cornerback to safety. Otherwise, a young, talented cornerback like Aveion Terrell or Brandon Cisse wouldn’t be a starter for three seasons when Jobe’s contract is up.​

Don’t Trade Back for More Picks

Dec 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a pass for a touchdown while defended by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown (22) during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

There are many reasons why the 2021 Draft class was a disaster. One of them was when they had only three picks to address position needs. The Seahawks currently have four picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and while they have the fewest position needs, there are still areas the Seahawks need to address.

Seattle has to take advantage of the value of their 32nd overall pick and trade back for several more picks. The Seahawks should take at least a second-round pick, a third-round pick, and a later-round pick in exchange for Seattle’s first-round pick. There’s no guarantee that the Seahawks will have a bad draft with only four picks, but it doesn’t help.

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