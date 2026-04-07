Could the Seahawks Take a Defensive Tackle in 2026 Draft?

There is a growing trend that the Seattle Seahawks could make a shocking decision with the first-round pick (No. 32) of the 2026 NFL Draft. They have predicted that they will pick a cornerback, an edge rusher, an interior offensive lineman, and a running back. Half of these positions are serious needs for the team to fulfill, with the others being luxury picks. The Seahawks could decide to select a defensive tackle, which might not be a need now, but will be a serious need in the future.

Seahawks Evaluating Defensive Tackle for the First Round

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Seahawks are taking every possible angle to evaluate the top prospects available. This includes Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, who is among the top defenders in the 2026 Draft class regardless of position. McDonald posted a picture of his visit to the Seahawks’ facility.

General manager John Schneider and his front office staff are in favor of selecting the top player remaining in the draft. McDonald has first-round talent as he ranks No. 33 in NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah’s top 50 players in the draft.

He played a key role in the Buckeyes' 2024 championship-winning team, which was his sophomore season. It would be his past season that would be his breakout year, and he would turn into a star. McDonald accounted for 34 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery. He was named a Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year and an Unanimous All-American selection.

Seahawks Addressing a Future Need

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) reacts during the Super Bowl LX parade. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The defensive tackle position isn’t a need this year, but it could be a big problem for the 2027 season. Four key defensive linemen or pass rushers are set to be free agents in the 2027 offseason, including defensive tackles Leonard Williams and Jarran Reed. Williams and edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence have flirted with the idea of retirement. Reed could be on the verge of retirement. Finally, edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu is set to be a free agent next offseason.

The Seahawks might have their defensive line turn from one of the most loaded groups in the league to short-handed in one offseason. The front office could get a jump start on the position with a stellar one-technique defensive tackle, so they can switch Byron Murphy II to play the three-technique. Williams could play the strongside defensive end to play a more traditional defensive front.

McDonald would be an instant contributor to the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense. He was among the best run-stoppers in college football at maintaining his presence during double blocks. His ability to hold the double blocks opens up opportunities for players like Murphy to continue growing into a Pro-Bowl player.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter