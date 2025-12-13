ESPN predicts Leonard Williams stuffs Colts' Offensive Player of the Year candidate

Sunday's game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Indianapolis Colts has too many compelling storylines to count. Philip Rivers' unlikely return to the field is just one angle we'll be following closely.

One of the others to keep an eye on is the Offensive Player of the Year race, which will come down to either Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

There's no denying that Taylor has had a spectacular season so far, racking up 1,356 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on just 247 carries (5.5 yards per attempt). However, he's about to run into the brick wall that is Seattle's run defense, which has not allowed a 100-yard rusher all year and is holding opponents to just 91.2 yards per game on the ground, fourth-fewest in the league.

ESPN NFL analyst Seth Walder is predicting that Taylor will get stuffed by Seahawks star Leonard Williams behind the line of scrimmage - and more than once.

"Seahawks DE Leonard Williams will twice stuff Taylor for gains of zero or negative yards. Williams ranks fourth in run stop win rate as an interior lineman this season."

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Taylor's numbers have also dropped off a bit of late. After posting a ridiculous 244-yard, three-touchdown game against the Atlanta Falcons, he's been held to 58 rushing yards, 85 yards and 74 yards in his last three games.

We should probably expect more of the same this week. While it would be foolish to completely write off Philip Rivers given everything he's accomplished, you can bet that Mike Macdonald's defense is going to be geared towards stopping Taylor and daring the 44-year old Rivers to beat them.

