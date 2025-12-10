PFF reveals Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl chances

This season has been a big surprise for the NFL, with the Seattle Seahawks (10-3) being one of the teams to watch for in the Super Bowl title chase. Not only has the defense looked elite, but the offense, led by quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, has been playing at a high level.

The Seahawks remain as one of the top teams contending for a Super Bowl title, along with the NFC West Divisional title. Pro Football Focus is among the media outlets that have high faith in the Seahawks' chances for a Super Bowl.

PFF has given the Seahawks the third-best odds of winning Super Bowl LX at the end of the season, with a 9% chance.

They've also given the Seahawks a 97% chance to make the playoffs. The teams with the better Super Bowl title odds, according to PFF, are divisional rival Los Angeles Rams (14%) and the Green Bay Packers (12%). The Buffalo Bills are the team with the best odds (9%) of coming from the AFC.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see the Seahawks with some of the best odds to win a title, considering they have one of the most proficient rosters in the league. They have six wins this season, where they have won by more than 10 points, including the last two games, where they’ve outscored the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons with a combined 63 to 9.

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs past Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (24) for a touchdown during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Seahawks rank in the top two in points scored per game (29.8) and points allowed per game (17.4). They have many players who should be considered for the Pro Bowl. Head coach Mike Macdonald should be in the running for coach of the year. Finally, an elite playmaker in JSN who should be considered for offensive player of the year.

Seattle has four teams left in the regular season, with all of them possessing a winning record. It will have two more divisional opponents versus the Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, a potential playoff team in the Carolina Panthers, and a deteriorating Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.



The remaining schedule isn't great, but it's not too tough, and it's the Seahawks’ chance to make a statement for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

If the Seahawks lock up the divisional title and the No. 1 seed in the conference, the Seahawks' Super Bowl odds will be even higher. All three losses from Seattle this season have been self-inflicted with either late-game turnovers, one bad block, or multiple defensive stars.

If the Seahawks can fully eliminate their mistakes and play to their full potential, a Super Bowl is more than possible.

