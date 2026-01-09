ESPN sees key Seahawks assistant as strong fit for Falcons

For much of the Pete Carroll era, the Seattle Seahawks had a dysfunctional offense. Some years the best they could hope for was to let Russell Wilson run the two-minute drill.

It didn't take long for head coach Mike Macdonald to turn that dynamic around. After one failed season with Ryan Grubb as offensive coordinator he changed tactics, hiring Klint Kubiak- who has a completely different offensive style and philosophy.

Like so many moves Seattle made this past offseason it paid off briliantly. At the end of the regular season the Seahawks finished third in the league in scoring, averaging 28.4 points per game.

Now the challenge is to try to keep Kubiak as he gets interest from other NFL teams with head coach openings. According to the latest reporting, Kubiak has gotten interview requests from the Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The eyeball test says that the Falcons job is the most alluring - and ESPN sees Kubiak as an excellent fit for Atlanta.

ESPN on Klint Kubiak-Falcons fit

"Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is interviewing in Atlanta, among other spots, with the Falcons a potential pairing that makes sense. As one NFC coach noted, Kubiak's system and acumen with Bijan Robinson and a good offensive line 'would be lethal.' The Falcons have questions at quarterback, but the possibilities in the running game will attract top offensive coaches."

The Falcons have a lot of talent on this side of the ball, including Bijan Robinson - who's arguably the game's most gifted running back. However, as ESPN mentioned in their blurb, the x-factor here is at quarterback, where there's a lot of uncertainty.

Before his season-ending ACL tear Michael Penix Jr. was not playing particularly well, and Kirk Cousins finished the year on a strong note for Atlanta. Going forward, it's difficult to project whether or not Penix will work out at this level given what was already an extensive injury history.

However, on the surface Kubiak is exactly the right kind of candidate for the type of offense that the Falcons want to run.

