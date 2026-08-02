3 Pass Rushers Seahawks Can Sign After Jadeveon Clowney Joins Texans
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Despite reports that the Seahawks were interested in a reunion with veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, he’s ultimately chosen to sign with the Houston Texans. With the season now just a month away, who are some free agents the team could believably pivot towards if they still want to add to their pass rush stables? Let’s take a look at three.
1) Haason Reddick
Reddick turns 32 next month and has a combined 3.5 sacks across his last two seasons in which he played 963 snaps, so the tank might be empty. But it was only a few years ago he was a bonafide star for the Philadelphia Eagles, including a 2022 where he spearheaded a historically good pass rush with 16 sacks and finished fourth in defensive player of the year.
Given that his last two seasons were on non-playoff teams in the Jets and Buccaneers, it’s possible that getting to play on a good team with good players around him in Seattle could bring him back around. He wouldn’t have to play much in a rotation with Nwosu, Lawrence, Hall, and Fowler, so he might be able to offer something good. And at this point, he’d come cheap.
2) Leonard Floyd
Floyd has put respectable numbers up more recently than Reddick, providing decent play in Atlanta last season and posting 8.5 sacks in 2024 for San Francisco. However, he’s just a month away from 34, so age is even a bigger concern here. However, perhaps a reduced workload in Seattle would be a recipe for him offering good play.
Also, like Reddick, he’s spent his last two seasons playing for non-playoff squads, so perhaps a better defense will benefit him. At this point of the offseason, it’s also difficult to imagine him getting more than a few million as well, which is clearly a consideration for a Seattle team that may have blinked at Clowney’s asking price and needs to save money for future extensions.
3) Kyle Van Noy
The 35-year-old had his best seasons in Baltimore a couple years ago despite his advanced age. His resurgence started under Mike Macdonald in 2023, where he posted up 9 sacks in just 14 games, and continued into 2024 where he made a pro bowl. He hit a wall last season, but it’s probably not just a coincidence that that was also the year where the Ravens defense fell apart.
This one probably makes the most sense to me right now, given that Von Miller has already indicated he won’t be signing in Seattle and Joey Bosa is reportedly taking the year off. The Macdonald connection has to be appealing, and he’d probably be even cheaper than the above two. I think he can give the Seahawks 20 respectable snaps a game, and that’s all they need.
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Brendon Nelson has been a passionate Seattle Seahawks fan since 1996, and began covering the team and the NFL at large on YouTube in 2007. His work is focused on trending topics, data and analytics. Brendon graduated from the University of Washington-Tacoma in 2011 and lives in Lakewood, WA.Follow SeahawksBN