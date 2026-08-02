3 Pass Rushers Seahawks Can Sign After Jadeveon Clowney Joins Texans

Despite reports that the Seahawks were interested in a reunion with veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, he’s ultimately chosen to sign with the Houston Texans. With the season now just a month away, who are some free agents the team could believably pivot towards if they still want to add to their pass rush stables? Let’s take a look at three.

1) Haason Reddick

Reddick turns 32 next month and has a combined 3.5 sacks across his last two seasons in which he played 963 snaps, so the tank might be empty. But it was only a few years ago he was a bonafide star for the Philadelphia Eagles, including a 2022 where he spearheaded a historically good pass rush with 16 sacks and finished fourth in defensive player of the year.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Elijah Roberts (95) and linebacker Haason Reddick (5). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given that his last two seasons were on non-playoff teams in the Jets and Buccaneers, it’s possible that getting to play on a good team with good players around him in Seattle could bring him back around. He wouldn’t have to play much in a rotation with Nwosu, Lawrence, Hall, and Fowler, so he might be able to offer something good. And at this point, he’d come cheap.

2) Leonard Floyd

Floyd has put respectable numbers up more recently than Reddick, providing decent play in Atlanta last season and posting 8.5 sacks in 2024 for San Francisco. However, he’s just a month away from 34, so age is even a bigger concern here. However, perhaps a reduced workload in Seattle would be a recipe for him offering good play.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Also, like Reddick, he’s spent his last two seasons playing for non-playoff squads, so perhaps a better defense will benefit him. At this point of the offseason, it’s also difficult to imagine him getting more than a few million as well, which is clearly a consideration for a Seattle team that may have blinked at Clowney’s asking price and needs to save money for future extensions.

3) Kyle Van Noy

The 35-year-old had his best seasons in Baltimore a couple years ago despite his advanced age. His resurgence started under Mike Macdonald in 2023, where he posted up 9 sacks in just 14 games, and continued into 2024 where he made a pro bowl. He hit a wall last season, but it’s probably not just a coincidence that that was also the year where the Ravens defense fell apart.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs from Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle van Noy (53). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one probably makes the most sense to me right now, given that Von Miller has already indicated he won’t be signing in Seattle and Joey Bosa is reportedly taking the year off. The Macdonald connection has to be appealing, and he’d probably be even cheaper than the above two. I think he can give the Seahawks 20 respectable snaps a game, and that’s all they need.

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