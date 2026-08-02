Four Main Takeaways of Seahawks' Back to Shells Practice #7

The last two days of the Seattle Seahawks were intense under full pads. On Saturday, the Seahawks returned to shell practices to relieve the intensity, but also to fix the fundamentals of certain players. There were some big things that the Seahawks worked on well and some things that need some extra work.

Elijah Arroyo and Tory Horton have another big day

Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Seattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo (18) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries limited the potential of Arroyo and Horton’s rookie season. They are attempting to make up for the lost time and development in training camp. Through the last few practices, they’ve been among the most consistent playmakers. In Saturday’s practice, Horton caught two touchdowns during team 11-on-11s. Arroyo was another player who caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Darnold.

They have been highly efficient at not only finding the ball but also making great decisions after the catch. Both players have shown they look to get better in their tasks, outside of catching the ball. Both players have excelled in this training camp as more proficient run blockers. Saturday showed they were the most capable players of being open with cornerback Devon Witherspoon covering star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Seahawks Hammering on Jadarian Price’s Pass Protection

The Seahawks have been persistent in developing the pass-catching and pass-protection skills of rookie running back Jadarian Price this offseason. Price wasn’t one of the top performers in the two padded practices during pass-protection blitz pickups. It seemed, however, that only George Holani was the most efficient running back in the group.

On Saturday, running back coach Thomas Hommack was determined for Price to be better. Price was praised on Saturday for recovering from some of the rough days in pass-protections and being more efficient in these position drills. Price is likely going to remain the No. 1 running back in the backfield, but he can’t be a liability in pass protections and keep the offense predictable.

Joseph Vaughn Replaces Ja’Markis Weston

Aug 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Daniel Scott (32) and linebacker Joseph Vaughn (49) tackle Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) in the game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USAToday Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks’ front office made some moves during training camp. Seattle signed second-year former undrafted free agent Joseph Vaughn after a year with the Indianapolis Colts. He managed to get on the practice field Saturday for the Seahawks. He was a reliable special teams player for the UCLA Bruins at the collegiate level. To make room for Vaughn, the front office waived Ja’Markis Weston. It should be known that Weston was considered injured after a couple of practices.

Ernest Jones and Anthony Bradford Return Injuries

This training camp is difficult for all 32 teams in terms of injuries. Two key players remain on the PUP list and some other injuries are going in and out of the DNP list. Two players coming back from injuries for Saturday’s practice are inside linebacker Ernest Jones IV and right guard Anthony Bradford.

Jones exited from Friday’s full-pads practice with an undisclosed injury, but he was able to return the following day. Bradford’s return puts Christian Haynes back in the second group after struggling significantly in 1-on-1s.

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