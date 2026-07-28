2 Surprise Players Turning Heads at Seahawks Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks are going into the season and trying to figure out exactly how every player will fit into their puzzle as they look to win another Super Bowl.

While most of the starters are already established, most of the roster is fighting to get as much playing time and opportunity as possible, even if it doesn't result in work with the first string all the time. Here's a look at a pair of Seahawks who are making an impact early despite not being viewed as a starter.

LB Patrick O'Connell

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Patrick O'Connell tackles Los Angeles Chargers running back Isaiah Spiller. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

O'Connell went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft but signed on with the Seahawks. He's been with the team ever since, shuffling between the practice squad and active roster. Last season, he spent the latter half of the season with the team and appeared in all three games for the Seahawks in the playoffs.

He has an uphill battle to make this year's roster, as he has for the past three years, but he caught the attention of many when he picked off Sam Darnold on Day 2 of training camp.

O'Connell is trying to be the fourth middle linebacker on the roster behind Ernest Jones IV, Drake Thomas and Tyrice Knight. If he makes more plays like that, he will make it very difficult for Seattle to cut him again.

S D'Anthony Bell

Seattle Seahawks defensive back D'Anthony Bell takes part in drills during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With starting defensive back Nick Emmanwori starting training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List recovering from ankle surgery, it's giving more opportunities to players like D'Anthony Bell.

"We love D-Bell," safety Julian Love said via the team's website.

"He's real, he's raw, and he's authentic with who he is. He's a true pro. They ask him to do a lot. If you think that somebody like me or somebody else is doing a lot of things, he's doing everything. He has to know every position. He's smart enough to do that. He's a dog enough to do that. He's a playmaker enough to be on the field for us."

Bell played 14 games for the Seahawks last season, recording 15 tackles while mostly playing on special teams. He was waived by the team on December 30, which prevented him from finishing out the year with the team. He was claimed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers and finished out the year with them. He was back in Seattle in March when the team signed him to a new contract.

The Seahawks awarded Bell with a Super Bowl ring despite him not being on the roster at the time of the Super Bowl. It's a sign that the team still believes in him despite the roster crunch it had back in December.

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