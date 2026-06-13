Everything We Know About Zach Charbonnet Injury Including Coach Quotes

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet is nearly five months removed from tearing his ACL in the divisional round against the San Francisco 49ers.

While the Seahawks won the game and the Super Bowl three weeks later, it cast doubt on how much Charbonnet would be able to play in the 2026 season.

Charbonnet has been attacking his rehab after undergoing surgery, and Seahawks head coach Mike McDonald is impressed. He didn't rule out the possibility of him being on the 53-man roster and playing in Week 1 against the New England Patriots on September 9.

"Everything's possible," Macdonald said via Seattle Sports.

"If you're going to guess what type of schedule Zach Charbonnet would be on, that's the type of schedule he's on. Doing a great job. I know he has high expectations for himself. Look forward to see where it ends up."

Charbonnet Not Ruling Out Week 1 Return

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Most torn ACLs take at least nine months to recover from. Charbonnet underwent surgery on Feb. 20, meaning he is expected to be out until October or November. The fact that he's on pace to possibly be ready for the start of the season is nothing short of remarkable.

Of course, the ambition is rampant at this point in the year because there are still several months until the start of the season. The fact that he is in a good spot in his recovery timeline is a welcome sign for the Seahawks.

Charbonnet's health could impact the entire Seahawks offense. The team selected Jadarian Price in the first round of the NFL draft out of Notre Dame, and he's expected to factor into the first-team reps. Charbonnet's health will likely determine how much of a share Price gets compared to his teammate.

The Seahawks hope Charbonnet can be healthy as soon as possible, but selecting Price gives them the opportunity to be patient.

The Seahawks don't need to rush Charbonnet's return, and he shouldn't either. Charbonnet is a free agent at the end of the season, and the last thing he wants to do is suffer another major injury leading into free agency.

Charbonnet and the Seahawks will continue to take things one day at a time, but it's safe to say he's on the right track.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter