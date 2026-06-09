Seahawks Get Zach Charbonnet Minicamp Injury Update

Less than five months ago, Zach Charbonnet went off the field at Lumen against the San Francisco 49ers with what seemed to be a fairly tame injury. A couple days later, it became clear that the injury was the furthest thing from tame. Despite walking off and sitting on the sideline for much of the rest of the game, Zach had torn his ACL.

Not only was he out for the rest of the postseason, Charbonnet’s status for the 2026 season was in jeopardy with such a major injury. He watched the team win the Super Bowl without participating, and was stuck with the difficult task of going into a contract year while rehabbing. How much of 2026 he’ll miss remains unclear, but it’s doubtful he’ll be present for all of it.

Good News At The VMAC

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) scores a two-yard rushing touchdown against the Carolina Panthers. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

However, with three months to go before the season kicks off, the Seahawks did get an encouraging sight today in the form of Zach Charbonnet getting some light on-field work at the VMAC. That he’s doing anything at all in the early portions of June is a sign that he might be available for the Seahawks sooner than many assumed.

The video ‘evidence’ of Charbonnet’s field work is just some gentle side shuffling. There’s a big difference between that and actually playing running back in the NFL, so we may still be a long ways away from actually getting him back. But we have to start somewhere. And while the Seahawks may be able to survive without him, ultimately, he’s needed.

Why Zach Is Needed

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Charbonnet has been a valuable member of the backfield for the first three years of his NFL career, increasing his workload with each season. 2025 was a mixed year for him overall, as he did punch in a career-high twelve touchdowns, but also averaged a career-low in yards per carry at 4.0, and his 20 receptions were also below his standard.

With Ken Walker III over in Kansas City, Charbonnet’s services are needed more than ever. The team drafted Jadarian Price in the first round back in April and signed Emanuel Wilson during free agency, but the Seahawks remain a run-first team that needs all hands on deck in the backfield. A rookie, a career backup, and whatever Holani provides isn’t enough.

And Charbonnet needs the snaps as well. He’s trying to earn a new contract, and he won’t be able to if he’s rehabbing an injury while watching games from the sideline. Zach definitely noticed the significant bag Walker secured a few months ago, and while he may not ascend to that pay range, he can still lock in something big while helping this team win.

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