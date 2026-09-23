Exploring a Seahawks Trade of Drew Lock to the Giants

In a cruel twist of fate that is all too common in sports, the New York Giants needed all of three minutes and forty seconds to have their ambitions for the 2026 season deflate Monday night.

After a very successful opener against the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants were feeling as good as they have felt in quite some time. But there’s nothing to feel good about now.

Jaxson Dart Out, Jameis Winston In…Maybe?

Jaxson Dart, who hopes to become the franchise signal-caller in New York, received the worst news possible Tuesday, several reports confirming that his injury is severe. He’ll be lucky to play again this season. Getting blown out by the Rams 28-6 feels downright insignificant in comparison. And backup Jameis Winston looked particularly inept in relief.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) throws the ball in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What this has to do with the Seattle Seahawks is not immediately obvious, but shows up with a little digging. For one, the Seahawks play the Giants in Week 14, and will now almost certainly take on a Dart-less squad. But more interesting than that is the possibility that the Giants want something better than Winston, and come looking for one of the league’s top backups.

Drew Lock Back to New York?

Let’s entertain this for a moment. Lock actually spent some time with the Giants a couple years ago as a backup. He got to play some later in the season, and even had a game where he scored five touchdowns. Lock’s contract is extremely cheap and movable, so the money would be no obstacle. And Lock’s play this year so far is clearly starter material.

New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock (2) against the Philadelphia Eagles. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Lock is averaging over eight yards per pass attempt, has four touchdowns to no interceptions, has taken two sacks on 51 dropbacks, and has a PFF grade above 90. On some level, it would be kind of a waste to allow a player playing this well to sit on the bench for the next few months. And if New York is desperate, maybe you could get a real asset for Lock.

Back To Reality

I understand the temptation to try plotting this out, but the obstacles are many. For one, the logistics behind trading for a quarterback midseason are messy. Trying to get a quarterback to learn the offense on the fly in a matter of days is probably beckoning disaster, although Lock has at least played with a decent chunk of the supporting cast in New York before.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I also doubt you could actually get a significant return on a Lock trade. He’s about to turn 30, has a career full of inconsistent play, and is a free agent in six months. Even to a QB-needy Giants team, is that worth even a fourth round pick? As for a player swap, you could always take a shot at Kayvon Thibodeaux, but does this team even want him anymore?

But above all that…the Seahawks need Drew Lock. He’s clearly proven to be a far more capable player right now than Jalen Milroe, and Darnold getting hurt right now is not a guarantee he won’t get hurt later. Keeping our super bowl ambitions alive in the event of another Darnold injury is more important than picking up another day three pick.

Important Context

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) throws in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Remember, Lock will probably sign a free agent contract in the offseason that gives the Seahawks a compensatory pick anyway. Ultimately, if the Seahawks are trading a quarterback right now, it should be Jalen Milroe. If John Harbaugh sees some Lamar Jackson in Milroe, in fact, I’d put together a trade right now. But that’s a topic for another article.

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