Should Seahawks Sign QB to Practice Squad After Sam Darnold Injury?

The Seattle Seahawks are down a quarterback, as Sam Darnold has been ruled out for Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals with a hip and glute injury.

The Seahawks are rolling with Drew Lock as their starter and second-year pro Jalen Milroe as their backup, but there isn't a quarterback waiting in the wings on the practice squad. Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay believes the Seahawks should look into signing a veteran quarterback, like Josh Johnson.

"The Seattle Seahawks began their tenure as reigning champions by gritting out a victory over the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl rematch, but now must go without starting quarterback for a stretch after Sam Darnold suffered a "very unique soft-tissue injury" in the glute area," Kay wrote.

"Although it remains to be seen how long Darnold will be sidelined for—the team called it a "short-term" issue—Seattle will want to be proactive and bring in another quarterback as insurance for backup Drew Lock."

Why Seahawks Should Sign a QB

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Josh Johnson throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You never know when the next quarterback injury is going to come, and leaving Milroe as the only healthy quarterback on the roster is a bit daunting for a young player like him. The signing doesn't have to be for very long, just until Darnold is healthy again and can take the field.

Insurance is always a good thing in the NFL, and adding a quarterback should make the Seahawks feel a little bit more at ease.

Why Seahawks Won't Sign a QB

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald watches play against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald spoke to reporters and said the team is keeping Lock and Milroe as their only quarterbacks. They aren't expected to sign a quarterback this week for the game against the Cardinals.

This move is a slight risk, but the team has not placed Darnold on injured reserve, so they don't feel he will be out for very long. Seattle views this as a short-term injury, and it's possible that Darnold is back out on the field in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders.

The team will assess this on a weekly basis, but for now, it's looking like Lock and Milroe will hold the fort down for the time being.

Kickoff between the Seahawks and Cardinals is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. PT inside State Farm Stadium. Fans can watch the game on Fox or stream it on the NFL+ app.

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