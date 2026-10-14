Final Seahawks, Broncos Injury Report Clarifies Situation On Both Sides

It’s time for the third and final practice report of this week, this one coming complete with game statuses for players who missed some (or all) of potential practice time this week. The Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos are both staring down the barrel of a short week, so who are they going to have available? Let’s have a look at it.

Seattle Seahawks Fairly Healthy Off Short Week

Moving past the long-term, ongoing injuries to players like Jadarian Price, Anthony Bradford, and Zach Charbonnet (knee, still out), it’s not too bad. Chazz Surratt (calf) is out, a pure special teamer. The main concern is Drake Thomas (ankle), who did not practice and is out for tomorrow. The team will turn to Tyrice Knight in his absence, which isn't entirely a bad thing, but still a step down.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (32) celebrates after an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's about it. No one else was listed as questionable. Beau Stephens (shoulder) and George Holani (ribs, knee) held as full participants and are ready to roll. Irv Charles (knee) was removed from the report entirely due to being put down on the practice squad in a roster switcharoo with Velus Jones Jr, but should be available for an elevation tomorrow to get his Seattle debut.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle) was listed as a full participant today, which should make people feel better about things after his (hypothetical) limited days the last two practices. Drew Lock (right forearm) and much more importantly Leonard Williams (ankle) have no game status despite limited participation today and should be available in full as needed Thursday night.

Denver Broncos Have Big Secondary Issues

Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (top) tackles San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (bottom). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Seahawks can not find a way to throw the ball effectively against the Broncos in their current state of health, then there may not be much hope for them. As anticipated throughout the week, Patrick Surtain (ankle) and Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) are both out. That’s Denver’s best CB (and one of the best in the league) and best safety unavailable.

And the bad news doesn’t stop there either. Riley Moss (ribs) is questionable, indicative of the fact that while he’s more likely than not to play, he’s clearly not himself. Denver is highly motivated to toss him onto the field no matter what due to how helpless they’d be at boundary cornerback without him, but that doesn’t mean he’s in good shape to go.

Brandon Jones (foot), Ben Powers (biceps), and Sai’vion Jones (shoulder) are all good to go. But remember, all of this is on top of lacking Pat Bryant and Jonah Coleman, who are on IR, and Jonathan Cooper, who is suspended. It’s a Broncos team that is well below full strength no matter how you slice it. It’s up to Seattle to take advantage.

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