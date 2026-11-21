The Seattle Seahawks are enjoying their time off with their bye week, as they sit back and reflect on the past 10 weeks of the season.

Things have not necessarily gone according to plan for the Seahawks, who have already lost more games this year than they did all of last season. Here's a look at the three biggest surprises from the Seahawks through 10 games.

Sam Darnold's Inconsistency

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold stands in the pocket against the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Darnold has been wildly inconsistent for the Seahawks, both in terms of his quality of play and his attendance on the field. Darnold has really only played in 6 of the team's 10 games.

After suffering a glute injury on the first drive against the New England Patriots back in Week 1, he missed Week 2's contest against the Arizona Cardinals but returned in Week 3. He also suffered another injury, this time to his quad and ribs, in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. That forced him to miss the other game against the Cardinals in Week 9 and the matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10.

Drew Lock has been remarkable in relief, winning each of his 3 starts and pulling off a comeback against the Patriots on opening night.

While he's been on the field, Darnold has not performed up to par like he did last season. He has completed just over 60 percent of his passes for 1,478 yards, 10 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The fact that he's averaging more than an interception per game is not a good sign of what's to come. That is something he will have to fix in order for Seattle to be relevant in the Super Bowl contender conversation for the second year in a row.

The Rookie Class Struggles

Bud Clark speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Part of the reason the Seahawks have not played up to their standard this season is the lack of impact from their rookie class, which has all been affected by injuries this season.

Jadarian Price has missed four games due to a chest injury, while second-round pick Bud Clark was injured in the preseason and is out for the year. Third-round pick Julian Neal has only been available in four games and has played minimal snaps. Meanwhile, fifth-round pick Beau Stephens is a backup offensive lineman.

Simply put, the Seahawks are not getting very much from their rookie class, and it is definitely part of the reason they have not been elite this season. There is hope that Price can improve as the season goes along, as we've seen in the past three games since his return from injury. But the rookie class as a whole has been a massive whiff so far from general manager John Schneider in the front office.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Outdoing Himself

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba runs with the ball after a catch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one has definitely been the most pleasant of the surprises. Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the Offensive Player of the Year last season after gaining 1,793 yards through the air with 10 touchdowns.

Through 10 games, he's matched his touchdown total and is on pace to shatter his total from last year. JSN has over 1,200 receiving yards so far this season, which could make him the first wide receiver in NFL history to surpass 2,000 receiving yards in a single year.

He is looking to surpass his teammate Cooper Kupp, who set the NFL record back in 2021 with 1,947 yards, which was the second-most for a wide receiver in NFL history. He is chasing Calvin Johnson, who recorded 1,964 yards with the Detroit Lions back in 2012.

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