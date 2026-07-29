Jalen Milroe and Young Players Highlight Seahawks Practice

It’s an exciting time for the Seattle Seahawks, who are taking every practice and rep to improve their roster. The Seahawks are improving their entire roster and depth chart. This has been a key component with them having one of the most complete teams in the league. Tuesday’s practice was another opportunity for the team to show their value and see which players can rise up the depth chart.

Kenny McIntosh Waived

There will be heartbreaks every training camp period with young players and some veterans who miss out on achieving their goals. The Seahawks have made some difficult decisions already, but one that is for fans is former seventh-round pick in running back Kenny McIntosh. He missed all of last season after suffering a torn ACL during a training camp practice last year.

While Zach Charbonnet makes his return from his ACL tear sooner rather than later, McIntosh started training camp on the PUP list. The Seahawks couldn’t hold his spot longer as he looks to find a better recovery and make an NFL comeback when he is fully healed.

Rylie Mills as a Gunner?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Rylie Mills (98) reacts after a sack against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks love their versatile players and it never hurts a player to be more dynamic. Second-year defensive end/tackle Ryle Mills might have a busy full season for the Seahawks as he will play defensive line and gunner on special teams.

Usually, bigger-bodied players like him are on the line of scrimmage near the ball in order to help block and go make a tackle, but he looked like he was lined up in kickoff coverage. If he gets to play gunner for a smaller portion and makes a tackle, it would hype the team and fans. Mills possesses the athleticism to accomplish this.

Jalen Milroe has his best throwing day

If there was any way for Jalen Milroe to have an edge over Drew Lock in the backup quarterback battle, he would have incredible days with his arm. In Tuesday’s practice, Milroe wowed the media outlets and the fans in attendance.

He had shown flashes throughout the first few days, but this was the day when he really impressed. Milroe reportedly delivered multiple touchdowns and deep connections deep down the field near the sidelines. He also had some great moments in red zone-type schemes. This is a step up for the former third-round pick.

Rookie Defensive Backs Having a Day

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; TCU defensive back Bud Clark (DB33) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks wanted to be patient with all of their rookies selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. They were especially patient with second-round pick Bud Clark by not placing him with the second-team defense at the beginning of training camp. Clark might have his best day for the Seahawks in the team period, where he intercepted a pass and got big hype from former Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch.

Fellow rookie cornerback Michael Dansby continues to be consistent when called upon in practices. He is one of Locked On Seahawks’ Corbin Smith’s favorite rookies this season.

Seahawks announce uniforms for certain big games

Some of the biggest news of the day wasn’t just on the practice field. The Seahawks announced that the team will wear some of its special uniforms for three key games. Seattle will wear its royal blue and grey pants throwbacks for the home Sunday Night Football game versus the Kansas City Chiefs on October 25 and the home Monday Night Football game versus the Dallas Cowboys on December 7.

The Seahawks will also wear the rivalry series uniform on Christmas night at home against the Los Angeles Rams. It is the same uniform that the team wore in the thrilling 38-37 overtime home win over the Rams in Week 16 last season.

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