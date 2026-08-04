Four College Running Backs to Watch in 2026 for Draft Purposes

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be looking at some initial 2027 NFL Draft targets for the Seattle Seahawks based on likely positions of need and draft positioning.

Remember that player value will change radically once the college football season starts, as well as during the pre-draft process, but we can at least start to zero in on some of the early intriguing pieces.

Why Running Back

The only thing we know for sure about the Seahawks running back room next year is that Jadarian Price will be in it. And while early returns on Price from camp have been mostly positive, that won’t be enough. Zach Charbonnet, George Holani, and Emanuel Wilson are all impending free agents, so replacements will be needed.

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) during the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Parameters

Again, we’ll be employing common sense and working with the belief that the Seahawks won’t have a high pick in the first round. Of course, for this particular exercise, that’s likely irrelevant since this draft lacks a superstar running back who would merit such an investment. As for whether the Seahawks would spend any first rounder on a back, well, I can’t rule it out.

1) Jadan Baugh, Florida, #32 MDDB Ranking

Blossomed into a bellcow in 2025, with 1,170 rushing yards and another 210 receiving in twelve games. Very talented at surviving contact while also having the patience and reading abilities you want in a back, while also offering receiving back skills. He doesn’t have breakaway speed or open-field elusiveness, but I could see him working well with Jadarian Price in the backfield.

Florida running back Jadan Baugh (13) runs during the second half of the Orange and Blue game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He would probably cost a first rounder, and using back-to-back first rounders on running backs is a rather unconventional strategy. Still, if that’s what the team needs, Baugh has a lot of good things to offer and would be worth it. Ultimately, it’s not a big difference between this hypothetical and what the team did in back-to-back drafts with Walker and Charbonnet.

2) Antwan Raymond, Rutgers, #92 MDDB Ranking

Another breakout 2025 back, exploding for nearly 1,500 scrimmage yards and 15 touchdowns for the Scarlet Knights. His game is predicated on making reads, waiting for blocks to develop, and seeing the play as it develops. He also has the skills for playing on third down, with soft hands and even route running ability, so I like the fit as well.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Antwan Raymond (3) celebrates his touchdown reception during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, we haven’t necessarily seen those abilities manifest into production yet. His 18 catches for 225 yards in 2025 are good, but he has the potential to do much better, and 2026 is his opportunity to prove it. He’s also on the smaller side, which could hamper his blocking abilities, so we have some questions to answer. Still, a third round pick seems justifiable.

3) Keyjuan Brown, Louisville, #129 MDDB Ranking

An excellent gamble to take in early day three, or maybe even late day two. Brown has been remarkably efficient in his career at Louisville so far, averaging 7.3 yards per carry in 2025, but has seen exceedingly low volume so far. His 96 carries and 12 receptions in the most recent season are more than double the action he had gotten in any prior season.

Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs the ball against Clemson Tigers linebacker Jeremiah Alexander (35). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He’s exceedingly explosive with great contact balance, and with the presence of Isaac Brown still on the depth chart, you can bet he’ll be fresh for the NFL. Of course, that will leave questions on his ability to survive the physical toll of a professional season, and he’s actually quite slow for a big play back, so it’s not a sure thing. But it’s intriguing.

4) Nate Frazier, Georgia, #139 MDDB Ranking

Probably the fastest back in this draft, with the kind of speed that can shred up pursuit angles and blast big plays out of nowhere. This is the kind of dynamic playmaker that I’d be highly interested in injecting into this offense, especially given their current lack of straight-line quickness. His 5.5 yards per carry in 2025 is promising, even with lower volume.

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) is injured while being tackled by Mississippi Rebels linebacker Tahj Chambers (26) in the fourth quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He should also be a skilled receiver out of the backfield, even if it hasn’t completely come together yet on the field. 28 catches across two seasons is alright, but if he can show more production in 2026, he might just be able to ride his elite speed all the way to day two of the draft. I’m definitely interested in him to mix it up and put more life into the run game.

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