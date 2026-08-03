Devon Witherspoon is Acting Like His Seahawks Contract Extension is Coming

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon has a right to be frustrated, considering the fact that he doesn't have a contract extension yet.

The fourth-year pro is due for a new deal even though he is under contract for the next two seasons after the team accepted his fifth-year option, but negotiations have been constant throughout the offseason. Despite the talks, no deal has surfaced yet. Even though a contract extension hasn't been agreed to yet, Witherspoon is taking it in stride.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald recently commended Witherspoon's approach to training camp despite the ongoing contract talks.

Devon Witherspoon's Mentality Could Affect Contract Negotiations

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It appears to be a matter of when, not if, Witherspoon will get a new contract. He is expressing confidence that his agents and the front office will agree to a long-term deal that will make him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL.

Witherspoon knows the reason why he has gotten to this point is because of his contributions from his first three seasons, all of which came with Pro Bowl recognition. He has emerged into one of the league's top defensive players, and he deserves to be paid as such.

The Seahawks are working on a bit of a balancing act as they try to find a new contract for Witherspoon and his teammate Leonard Williams.

Why Witherspoon Can Be NFL's Highest-Paid CB

Witherspoon can expect to be paid somewhere close to what Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward received with his two-year, $62.2 million contract. That pays him $31.1 million per year, giving him the highest average annual value at the position.

Witherspoon also brings a lot of versatility to the table as someone that can play both on the outside and in the slot. That makes him incredibly valuable and someone the Seahawks should want to invest in moving forward.

Having the ability to play multiple positions in Mike Maconald's defensive scheme makes him incredibly valuable. Other players in the secondary like Nick Emmanwori and Josh Jobe also have that ability, which is why Seattle's defense is among the best in the NFL.

Williams is watching the defensive tackle market in the league fluctuate on a daily basis at the end of training camp, so the Seahawks are working through negotiations for both players, which can lead to some hoops the front office has to go through.

Witherspoon is doing all that he can control at the moment. He knows his hard work is going to pay off eventually, and the Seahawks will reward him for his work. For now, it's business as usual. Hopefully for him, by the end of training camp, he will secure a long-term deal that keeps him with the Seahawks for the foreseeable future.

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