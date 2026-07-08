Seahawks Add Ascending Pass-Rusher in New 2027 NFL Mock Draft

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready to officially start their title defense with training camp set to begin later this month. The 2025 NFL champions believe they have a talented enough roster to contend once again.

They did lose a few key players, including Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker and safety Coby Bryant, but through the draft, as well as their internal depth, Seattle is confident in their replacements. That said, there are a few areas where they would surely like to add some more depth. That's the focus for Justin Melo of NFL Draft on SI, who has Seattle picking up another pass rusher in the first round of his latest 2027 NFL mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 29: Kenyatta Jackson Jr., EDGE, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. celebrates after a tackle against the Michigan Wolverines. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At No. 29 overall, Melo selects Ohio State EDGE Kenyatta Jackson Jr. for Seattle. Melo calls Jackson an explosive pass-rusher while saying he could help fill holes potentially left by Uchenna Nwosu and Dante Fowler Jr.

"Arguably no general manager believes in investing in EDGEs in numbers like John Schneider does. The Seattle Seahawks recently signed Derick Hall to an extension, but they did lose Boye Mafe this offseason, and both Uchenna Nwosu and Dante Fowler Jr. may not return in 2027," Melo wrote.

"Ohio State's Kenyatta Jackson Jr. is an explosive pass rusher who took advantage of more playing time to register a career-high 6.5 sacks last season. He's due to take another step forward."

In addition to helping replace Nwosu and Fowler, Jackson could be a potential heir to DeMarcus Lawrence. The veteran pass rusher is under contract through the 2027 season, but hints of retirement have already surfaced, so there's no guarantee he will play the final year of his deal.

Jackson is a redshirt senior, who took several years to finally break out for the Buckeyes. After spending three seasons primarily as a backup, he recorded 6.5 sacks as a starter during the 2025 campaign. He's proven himself capable of being in the first round conversation, but the only real question is whether he will last until this late in the draft if he takes another major step forward in 2026.

If so, he seems like an excellent fit for Seattle as another weapon for them to utilize off the edge.

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