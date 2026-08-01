The Good and Not So Good From Practice 6 of Seattle Seahawks Training Camp

Thursday was one of the most intense practices to date for the Seattle Seahawks this training camp. The Seahawks had their first full pads practice, but they followed it up on Friday with another high-value practice that left a lot of intensity and emotion on the field. Friday brought some energy, even if there was some after the play. This is all a part of a long training camp. Friday still showed some good for the Seahawks to build off of and some bad for them to learn from.

Darnold, the Passing Game and Defensive Preparations Highlight the Good

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety D'Anthony Bell (23) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been much negative hype around the idea that quarterback Sam Darnold could continue another stellar season without offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Through the first six practices of training, especially on Friday, Darnold has great command of the offense.

He is precise and confident with his decision-making. He isn’t using his offensive coordinator as a crutch, as most of the doubters believe he has done. He has a chance to show he is one of the league’s top ten quarterbacks.

Darnold isn’t the only one from the passing offense getting work done. Darnold continues to build chemistry with wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, who continues to have an impressive and explosive training camp.

Tight end Elijah Arroyo is making strides by showing he can stretch the passing offense with solid mid-to-deep passing plays. Wide receiver Tory Horton also shared his injury history this past season with a cracked tibia, which limited him while playing some games. He doesn’t show signs of injury on Friday or any of the days before.

Defensively, defensive tackle Byron Murphy II continues to show why he should be the defender to fear this upcoming season with another strong practice. D’Anthony Bell is making strides at the hybrid safety/linebacker spot with Nick Emmanwori out. Whether it is Bell, cornerback Nehemiah Prichett, or rookie Bud Clark, the Seahawks have packages for if Emmanwori is out. Clark did get a handful of first-team reps while in rotation of certain packages.

Fights and an Injury Highlight the Negatives

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This practice featured more fights than any other practice in this training camp session. One of the first was during pass rush drills when guard Bryce Cabeldue didn’t like that defensive tackle J.R. Singleton finished the drill. Cabeldue was frustrated by Singleton, who was then aided by Murphy in defending his fellow defensive lineman. During team drills, edge rusher Derick Hall hit Cabeldue in the back. Cabeldue, a few plays later, got into a shoving match with linebacker Connor O’Toole.

Defensive tackle Leonard Williams chased tight end A.J. Barner ran for 15 yards after a catch, but Barner didn’t anticipate the tackle as he was just finishing a route. Small fights during camp happen and it's nothing to be concerned.

The only caution is perhaps Hall, who has a history of some cheap shots. There was the Week 16 incident last season, where Hall was suspended for a game for stepping on the leg of Los Angeles Rams guard Kevin Dotson.

The only real concern moving forward is star middle linebacker Ernest Jones IV leaving in the middle of practice with an injury. It isn’t known how serious Jones’ injury is. The good news is that Tyrice Knight has been stellar in training camp and is taking over playing next to Drake Thomas if Jones needs rest.

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