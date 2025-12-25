Seahawks get good injury news from Christmas Eve practice

The Seattle Seahawks will not be practicing today because of the holiday, but we did get a Christmas Eve injury report attached to the practice last night. Expect an estimated report later today, but we’ll likely not learn much more than what they gave yesterday. Let’s take a look.

Seattle Seahawks

Really clean, especially given how many key players went down late in that Thursday Night tilt and how late we are into the season in general. Only six total players are listed, although this does not include players on injured reserve such as Tory Horton and Elijah Arroyo. We didn’t get much of an update yesterday on those players, so we remain in a holding pattern there.

A.J. Barner, Abraham Lucas, Jarran Reed, and Cody White showed up with an assortment of afflictions, but none were considered serious enough to hold them out of practice to any extent. Full Participation for all four of them. It would be highly unlikely for any of them to miss this game, or be held up in any significant way given they’re fully practicing on Wednesday.

Two players get the dreaded Did Not Participate tag, and they’re both players that I suspect most Seahawks fans were fully prepared to not have this weekend. The first is Charles Cross, who was injured two weeks ago against the Colts and was designated with a 2-4 week injury. This Sunday will be exactly two weeks since the injury, so it was never overly likely he’d be ready.

With Josh Jones playing effectively last week against the Rams, it makes sense to take it easy and allow Cross to come back without getting rushed. Particularly with the nature of hamstring injuries, which can linger on and relapse in the blink of an eye. While we don’t yet know for sure, I’d go forward assuming Cross misses at least one more game.

Then, you have Coby Bryant, the one player who came out of that Rams-Seahawks game on the Seahawks side that looks like he will miss time beyond just the end of that game. His knee injury currently has him not practicing, and while Coach Macdonald did say he didn’t think it would end his season, he wouldn’t go much further than that.

Carolina Panthers

On the flip side, the Panthers also bring a long list of injured players who are fully participating in practice, which makes their availability extremely likely. Claudin Cherelus, Ikem Ekwonu, Jaycee Horn, Cam Jackson, Cam Mays, and David Moore all seem like they’re going to be ready to go.

There is a caveat here, where the Panthers have very little at stake this weekend due to how things have gone with them and Tampa Bay in the divisional race. I do wonder if a player like Ikem Ekwonu, someone they can not afford to lose, might be left out for part or all of the game to protect him for a de facto playoff game the following week.

Tetairoa McMillan did not practice, but it’s designated as a rest day, and he did play last week, so there’s every reason to believe he’s ready to go. Robert Hunt, with his biceps injury, is limited, but you can probably cross him off since he’s just coming off injured reserve and it’s already been indicated he’s going to need a week or two of practice first.

Trevin Wallace and Tershawn Wharton are the real question marks here, as both didn’t practice with a shoulder and hamstring injury respectively. Wallace starts at linebacker and has been serviceable, while Wharton has been a part of the defensive line rotation but has missed the last month with the hammy.

If they can’t go, and neither did last week, Wallace probably gets replaced by Claudin Cherelus, and Wharton gives his snaps to Bobby Brown III and LaBryan Ray. Cherelus recorded eight tackles last week in the Tampa Bay victory, and Brown and Ray had two apiece.

It’s the first report of the week, so it’s important to understand that the worst-case scenario is usually presented before things improve drastically during the week. However, both teams are probably feeling pretty good with the scenario presented in this report, so we’ll see how much better things can get.