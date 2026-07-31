The Good and the Bad in Seahawks Training Camp's First Padded Practice

Seattle Seahawks training camp was turned up a notch for the team's first full-pads practices of the preseason. This was the day when many players made statements. It is also where some players are separating themselves from others.

There was a lot of good for the Seahawks in the padded practice, but there were negative takeaways as well.

The Good

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first thing that stands out is the 1-on-1s, which stepped up in intensity, as opposed to shells practices. Third-year defensive tackle Byron Murphy II continues to be on a mission this upcoming season. He wants 10 or more sacks this season and to dominate every play. He may secure his Pro-Bowl season by the way writers at the practices are talking about him. Murphy apparently dominated guard Christian Haynes several times and looked motivated.

Another storyline throughout camp have been highlighted in the practice’s 1-on-1s, which are the stellar performances from right guard Anthony Bradford and defensive end/tackle Rylie Mills. Both players have been competing against each other hard, giving their best and splitting the wins.

Mills might be a great problem for the Seahawks in his first fully healthy season. There needs to be serious positive conversations about Bradford and his future moving forward, the way he has looked in practice and training camp.

The Seahawks are starting to notice what makes their top running backs special. While offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is testing out the athleticism on the ground and in the air, he has a different plan for George Holani. He was praised in the postseason for his pass-protection. In the padded practices, Holani handled himself well against linebacker Ernest Jones IV and Tyrice Knight. Holani continues to validate why he is likely the No. 2 option in the backfield and a key piece of the offense.

The Bad

Jul 25, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) catches a pass during the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were, however, some negative aspects to the practice. One of the biggest injuries is to some meaningful players, including wide receiver Jake Bobo, defensive tackle Brandon Pili and rookie cornerback Julian Neal. Pili and some other players are dealing with minor injuries. Both Bobo (hamstring) and Neal (leg) have missed a few practices now. While head coach Mike Macdonald said their injuries aren’t long-term, both players could be out for a bit.

One of the biggest negative team news items is more information on second-year slot cornerback Nick Emmanwori’s ankle. He was put on the PUP shortly before training camp and now it is discovered that he had ankle surgery earlier in July. Macdonald continues to not set a timeline on his return. There is a good chance that he won’t be back in time for the start of the season. That is why Devon Witherspoon is taking a lot of practice reps at the slot and Nehemiah Pritchett on the outside.

Many players are stepping up and having solid practices, but that isn’t the case with some of the players. A good portion of the running backs lost their reps in pass protection. Jacardia Wright and Velus Jones Jr. are players who need to impress the most to make the 53-man roster, but they struggled significantly in the drills.

This day was a chance for guard Christian Haynes to redeem himself after struggling in the last few practices. Haynes struggled in 1-on-1s, and he was involved in a fight after a play.

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