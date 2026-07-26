4 Key Storylines From Seahawks First Training Camp Practice

The Seattle Seahawks are officially underway towards the final preparations for the upcoming 2026 NFL Season. All of the offseason work and moves made by the team will be shown through this whole training camp. There are several key storylines that are highlighted through a busy offseason and a talented roster. Four major storylines were shown through the first practice.

#1 Devon Witherspoon is not worried about the contract situation

Jul 25, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) runs onto the field during training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first and biggest storyline of day one of training camp is that cornerback Devon Witherspoon is practicing with the team despite not having a new contract. The Seahawks tried to get a contract extension for him before the start of training camp, but that remains to be seen. There are reasons to believe Witherspoon’s agent, who is also the agent for New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, is trying to get the most out of his players at the same time.

Still, Witherspoon was seen practicing around and enthusiastic, like he had nothing to worry about. His deal might be done later than expected, but he is more concerned about being on the fild. His new deal could be worth $31 million and will be done soon.

#2 Tory Horton’s reemergence is a breath of fresh air

There were some big returns for injured players who had some rounds of applause from Seahawks fans. One of the loudest was towards second-year wide receiver Tory Horton. He returns for the first time on the field since missing the last nine regular-season games. There was a lot of hype about his return with no restrictions. Horton wasted no time making a couple of big plays in practice and showed he might be a solid target for quarterback Sam Darnold and the passing offense.

#3 Nick Emmanwori’s injury might be a concern moving forward

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) speaks to the media after minicamp practice at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was some bad news for the Seahawks as they entered training camp. A few players, including second-year slot cornerback Nick Emmanwori, were put on the PUP list. Emmanwori’s injury is reportedly the same ankle that gave him trouble while preparing for the Super Bowl LX matchup versus the New England Patriots.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald believed the best thing for Emmanwori was to sit out for a bit. There is a belief that he will be fine in the long run, but there is no confirmation that he will be ready by the time the Seahawks face the New England Patriots by Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season. The Seahawks can hope he heals back in time while preparing for the season with their current healthy roster.

#4 Dante Fowlers’ Absense and Beau Stephens’ Replacement on the Depth Chart

​Finally, there are some other key storylines to take note of. Veteran edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. didn’t take part in the first day of training camp practice, but it wasn’t due to an injury. While the reasons weren’t given, Macdonald stated Fowler’s absence. Rookie Beau Stephens was practicing with the third-string unit, but this might be a way to work up the depth chart.

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