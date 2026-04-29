Four Non-Superstar EDGE Rushers The Seahawks Can Trade For Post-Draft

The Seattle Seahawks made eight selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, and none of them were on an EDGE Rusher. I wouldn’t call this shocking, but I would at least say it’s notable, given the current roster for the team. DeMarcus Lawrence is 34 and a strong retirement candidate post-2026, and Uchenna Nwosu and Derick Hall are in contract years.

The team could sell the farm to address this with a superstar, trading multiple high picks for Myles Garrett or Maxx Crosby. They could also kick the can down the road with free agent signings on cheap-ish veterans like Jadeveon Clowney or Dante Fowler. But what are the other options? Can the team make a modest trade for someone good, but not elite?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes against New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5). | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This is the one people are buzzing about right now. The Giants tried, and failed, to trade him leading up to the draft, apparently asking for an unreasonable return, and then came away from the draft with Arvell Reese. Him, Brian Burns, and Abdul Carter leaves little room for Thibodeaux to have the big contract year in 2026 that he no doubt wants to have.

The Giants will likely need to dump him for not-much in the coming months. Thibodeaux is a former top-five pick and has a tantalizing skillset, but that skillset hasn’t always been on display over the last couple seasons. A breakout 2023 (11.5 sacks) has pivoted to disappointing 2024 and 2025 campaigns (8 sacks combined, 12 games missed).

I’m concerned about his 2026 salary, since he’s on a fifth year option. $14,751,000 is quite a bit for a player with lackluster production the last two seasons, especially when you can sign a veteran for far less. It’s not as if his age is much of a benefit when he’s in the last year of his deal. I need the Giants to eat some of this money, but it’s definitely an option.

Lukas Van Ness

Green Bay Packers defensive end Lukas Van Ness (90) Celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16). | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Formerly a 13th overall pick of the Green Bay Packers, Van Ness hasn’t been the player they were hoping for to this point. He still hasn’t turned 25 yet, so it’s not a foregone conclusion, but three seasons with a combined 8.5 sacks, eight missed games in 2025, and tepid PFF grades paint the picture of a forgettable player who won’t have his fifth year option picked up.

Physically, Van Ness is the kind of rusher that Macdonald might go for, a bigger edge rusher who can hold his ground and win with strength. I doubt he’d command much in a trade, and his $5,532,575 cap hit for 2026 is perfectly manageable. The question is, would Green Bay trade him given how relatively thin they are at the position heading into 2026?

Remember, they’ve already traded Rashan Gary to Dallas, and Micah Parsons is coming off a major injury, so Van Ness might be viewed as a necessary fallback option. If they’re open to moving him, however, I imagine Seattle will be involved in conversations. I’m not convinced he’s better than the free agent options, but at least he has untapped upside.

Alex Highsmith

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) applies pressure to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8). | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Steelers seem to be in an uncomfortable salary cap situation, and may be open to some pretty significant trades to save money. Highsmith has two years and $41,204,000 left on his contract, $30 million of which is in base salary that the Seahawks would stand to inherit in a trade. He’ll be 29 when the season starts, so the trade would be manageable.

Highsmith is coming off a 9.5 sack campaign despite only playing in four games, and has consistently produced good pass rush numbers for five straight years. My main concern is whether he’s a fit for Macdonald. Highsmith is 242 pounds according to PFR, and that would be well below Mike’s seeming preference, if accurate. Something to consider.

Nick Herbig

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles with the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) chases. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Another Steeler, Herbig has improved his sack production in each of his three seasons so far and got his numbers up to 7.5 in 2025. He has room to improve, just 24 years old, and is easily tradeable since he’s on the final year of a modest rookie deal. He might ask for an immediate extension, so that possibility needs to be considered and managed.

Again, the problem is just with the sort of player Herbig is. PFR lists him at 240 pounds, making him a heavily-flawed fit in Macdonald’s defense. Ultimately, Mike is the one who has to make the call on whether Herbig can work in his scheme. But if it works, Herbig could be a long-term part of this squad, which could use some long-term solutions at the position.

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