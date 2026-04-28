Early 2027 Mock Drafts Link Seahawks to Defensive Front Overhaul

The Seattle Seahawks are excited to welcome their new draft class, but some already have their sights toward the 2027 NFL Draft, which will take place on the National Mall in Washington D.C.

The 2027 class has been viewed in a positive light for a few years as the likes of Texas quarterback Arch Manning and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith enter the league. However, the Seahawks likely won't be in line to grab either of those players because they hope to be competing for a second consecutive Super Bowl title.

Here's a look at the players mock drafts around the internet are projecting to join the Seahawks in the first round of next year's draft:

Player Position School Website Yhonze Pierre EDGE Alabama CBS Sports Will Echoles DL Ole Miss Pro Football Focus Will Heldt EDGE Clemson Sporting News Maraad Watson DL Texas SB Nation

Defensive Front Seven is Top Target

Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles against the Miami Hurricanes | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the Seahawks have invested heavily in their secondary in recent years, the consensus among draft analysts is that the next step in Seattle's evolution involves fortifying the engine of the defense.

By targeting players like Yhonze Pierre and Will Heldt, the Seahawks are looking to transition toward a more versatile, hybrid front that prioritizes length and explosive first-step twitch.

Pierre embodies the modern NFL edge rusher. He possesses the fluid hips to drop into coverage and the pure speed to vanish around the corner against elite tackles.

Similarly, the projection of Will Echoles and Maraad Watson suggests a desire to find a dominant "3-tech" or "nose" hybrid who can collapse the pocket from the interior, preventing quarterbacks from stepping up when the edge rush hits home.

Why This Matters

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald during the NFL Annual League Meeting. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Drafting for the trenches isn't just about personnel. It’s about a philosophical shift in how Seattle intends to control the line of scrimmage in the Mike Macdonald era.

As the NFC West continues to lean into high-octane passing attacks and creative zone-running schemes, having a front seven that can win one-on-one battles without requiring constant blitzing is the ultimate competitive advantage.

This strategy allows the Seahawks to keep seven or eight players in deep coverage shells while still neutralizing the run.

By stacking these specific high-ceiling defensive prospects, the front office is signaling that they want to build a defense that can compete against any scheme and is capable of dominating through sheer physical superiority at the point of attack.

The sense of urgency in these mocks suggests Seattle might not wait for the draft to address the front seven.

The team might not have to wait until next April to upgrade at the position. They may decide to make a trade for a player like New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux to get better in that area.

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