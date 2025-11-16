ESPN breaks down major challenge for Seahawks offense vs Rams
Sunday will likely be the biggest game of the season for either the Seattle Seahawks (7-2) or the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) as the meeting of NFC juggernauts takes place in Los Angeles. The control for first place of the NFC West is on the line as the Seahawks look to win the division for the first time since 2020.
This game is also huge from a matchup standpoint, as both the Seahawks and the Rams were the only teams in the league to enter Week 11 with the top-five scoring offense and defense. There will be many factors in this game, including how balanced the Seahawks' offense will be against the Rams’ defense.
If there is a big weakness of the Seahawks’ offense, it is their rushing game, which has been flat for most of the season. The Seahawks possess the third-ranked scoring offense in the league (30.6), mostly due to their elite passing offense. When it comes to running the ball, Seattle isn’t as aggressive despite solid attempts.
Seattle is averaging 114.3 rushing yards per game, which is 16th in the league. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has made a determination to utilize the two-running back system with Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. The Seahawks have been developing their rushing game a little more in the last three games due to the decisive and dominant outcomes. The Seahawks rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns on 46 carries.
The Seahawks have to play smart and aggressive in how they run the ball against the Rams. The Rams only have a run-based front 55% of the time when opposing offenses run a two running back/one tight end front for a one running back/two tight end front. The Rams’ defense has even utilized a dime package with six defensive backs 21% of the time.
The Rams aren’t as elite in defending against the passing game as they used to be in the last few seasons. Most of the Rams’ impact in the box comes from edge rusher Jared Verse and outside linebacker Byron Young. The Rams are 15th in the league in passing yards allowed per game (216), just one ranking above the Seahawks. Los Angeles likes to lure its opposing teams to run the ball. Despite having fewer defenders in the defensive box, the Rams are sixth in the league in rushing yards allowed per game (96.8).
For the Seahawks to take pressure off quarterback Sam Darnold and his solid group of pass-catchers, they will need to take chances and establish the run game. Seattle can still win its passing game, especially if it wears down the Rams’ defense. Kubiak must ensure his offense plays smart and tough in this game.
