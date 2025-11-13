Seattle Seahawks earn another first-place finish in NFL power rankings
The Seattle Seahawks usually have to settle for flying under the radar and enjoying being an underdog, as they're afforded so little respect from the national NFL media.
Thing is, these 2025 Seahawks are so good the latter is no longer possible. Not only are they starting to get recognized as a legitimate Super Bowl contender, multiple outlets now have them ranked as the best team in the entire league.
Sportsnaut was the first to put the Seahawks at No. 1 following Sunday's win over Arizona, their second-straight blowout victory an fourth-straight overall. Now, NFL.com has followed suit, also placing Seattle at No. 1 in their latest power rankings.
NFL.com ranks Seahawks No. 1
"In a season where I've spotlighted multiple teams atop the list, this feels like stability. Sunday felt similar to the Week 7 win over the Texans in that it was far from a clean performance for four quarters, but it's hard to get too antsy over a 22-point victory where Seattle essentially spotted Arizona 14 makeup points with turnovers. All in all, a relatively strong defense of the top billing."
Perhaps the most impressive thing they've done so far is that the defense hasn't been at full strength since Week 1, but they've continued playing at an elite level. Even without middle linebacker Ernest Jones they managed to dominate last week and with Riq Woolen now performing like he should there are officially no holes on this side of the ball.
Offensively, Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are on an all-time heater. Darnold is now a top-five MVP candidate and JSN is on pace to break Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving record. Their run game might also finally be finding its footing after two months of inconsistent-at-best performances.
They he also added a new weapon here - although it will take time to integrate Rashid Shaheed into the passing game he is as potent as advertised as a horizontal rushing threat, as we saw a couple of times against the Cardinals.
The Seahawks are also lethal on special teams, where Shaheed should act as a force-multiplier for a unit that was already ranked first on punt returns before he joined the club.
Add it all up and you have an incredibly talented team with very few weaknesses and an accomplished coaching staff. Aside from season-ending injuries to Darnold or JSN, it's difficult to imagine anything slowing them down on their way to Santa Clara.
