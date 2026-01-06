Seahawks' run game is getting hot just in time for playoffs

Sometimes, the teams that win the Super Bowl aren’t the best teams from start to finish; it's the teams that get hot at the right moment. The Seattle Seahawks (14-3) are not only one of the best teams in the league, but they are also heating up on both sides of the ball.

Among some of the biggest worries of the Seahawks earlier in the season were their problems with turnovers and their lack of a running game. Within the last few weeks, their running game has progressed in a huge way, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

The Seahawks’ running backs ranked fourth in the league in offensive rush EPA spanning from Week 10 to 18. During that span, Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet combined for 2,183 scrimmage yards, which combines rushing and receiving stats. Both of these players have been among the most active playmakers for the Seahawks in the second half of the season.

Earlier in the season, the Seahawks focused so much on developing a strong passing game with quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. As opposing defenses started to catch on, the need for a more efficient run game became apparent.

Walker and Charbonnet showed better decision-making, displayed better vision, and showed more aggressiveness and speed. The offensive line improved as a whole with their zone blocks, climbing to the second level of the opposing defense, and pulling around to the outside on defenders out of the box.

Last Saturday’s 13-3 road win over the San Francisco 49ers was the latest case of the Seahawks’ second-half resurgence of their running game. Seattle ran the ball 39 times for 180 yards with Walker and Charbonnet combining for 171 of them and an early touchdown run from Charbonnet.

Walker averaged 6.1 yards per run while Charbonnet averaged 4.4 yards per run. The two of them combined for seven receptions for 59 yards.

Rookie left guard Grey Zabel likely played his best game of the season against the tough and smart defense of the 49ers. Zabel was able to get to the outside and connect to his blocks on outside linebackers and defensive backs. Even right guard Anthony Bradford had several great blocking moments within the past few games.

Not too long ago, the Seahawks were in the bottom half of the league with their rushing offense. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak was determined to make the offense as one-dimensional as possible in order to help win a divisional title and make the Seahawks dangerous for the playoffs.

The Seahawks are third in the league in points per game (28.4), eighth in passing yards per game (228.1), and tied for 10th in rushing yards per game (123.3). The Seahawks have a great momentum of developing a reliable and dangerous running game, and now they have the first-round bye to improve it.

