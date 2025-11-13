Jaxon Smith-Njigba on pace to blast 20-year NFL record set by Steve Smith

Top YPTPA Seasons [Since 1966]



1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 2025 (4.24)

2. Steve Smith Sr., 2005 (3.48)

3. Otis Taylor, 1966 (3.44)



YPTPA = Yards per Team Pass Attempt

1966 = the year the Beach Boys released 'Pet Sounds'

JSN = MVP & OPOY pic.twitter.com/Fh93lhQFGP