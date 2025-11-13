Jaxon Smith-Njigba on pace to blast 20-year NFL record set by Steve Smith
As great as Sam Darnold is playing, there is little doubt as to who the best player on the Seattle Seahawks roster is right now.
The third year is when many NFL wide receivers really put it all together and begin living up to their full potential. That certainly seems to be the case for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is blowing the competition out of the water at his position.
Entering Week 11, JSN leads the league with 1,041 receiving yards. That's 210 more than the guy who's in second place, Cincinnati Bengals superstar Ja'Marr Chase. Rams stud Puka Nacua is now a distant third at 775 after starting out the seasonin the lead.
Smith-Njigba isn't just dominating his peers right now, either. He's set himself up to compete with the greatest seasons any wide receiver has ever had in league history. That includes setting a new record in yards per team pass attempt - blowing away a 20-year record set by Panthers great Steve Smith.
JSN No. 1 in YPTPA all-time
There's something to be said for a diversified offense, but this is truly special stuff that JSN is doing this season.
If he continues on this place, he will break Calvin Johnson's all-time record for receiving yards in a single season. That alone would put JSN's 2025 campaign among the best ever at his position. He's not going to sniff the Randy Moss record of 23 touchdowns in a year, but in almost every other category JSN is having a GOAT kind of a season.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks climb to top of NFL power rankings after pounding Arizona
Seattle Seahawks studs, duds from dominant win over Arizona Cardinals
Steelers matched offer for Rashid Shaheed, but he preferred Seahawks
Seahawks came close to trading OLB Boye Mafe to AFC heavyweight