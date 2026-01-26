The NFC Championship is an absolute battle between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks took a 10-3 lead going into the second quarter, but it was there that the Rams' offense started clicking to take a 13-10 lead with less than two minutes before halftime.

Big-time players create big-time moments, and most of these moments belong to Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Through the first half of play, JSN caught seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown came on a 14-yard pass from quarterback Sam Bradford with 20 seconds left in the first half.

JSN joined a rare company in stellar play in a conference championship. He is the first player to account for over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in the first half of a conference championship since Chris Hogan did with the New England Patriots in the 2027 AFC Championship.

In that game, Hogan finished the game catching nine receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns. The Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 to advance to Super Bowl LI.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) makes a catch to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

JSN finished the regular season as the NFL's leading receiver in yards (1,793) with 119 receptions and 10 touchdowns. He had nine games this regular season where he accumulated at least 100 yards.

JSN didn't have the lights out performance in the Seahawks' 41-6 Divisional Round win over the San Francisco 49ers. He caught three receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown on four targets.

The Seahawks didn't need JSN to help carry the offense as they looked to overpower the 49ers on the ground. He is more than needed to provide that explosive spark for the Seahawks as they are engaged in a potential shootout with the Rams.

Quarterback Sam Darnold had a great first half against the Rams as he has been on point in getting the ball to tight windows for his pass-catchers. JSN has been the primary receiver for Darnold against the Rams' defense, but other pass-catchers have been stepping up as well.

In a game where the Seahawks' defense was the dominant force heading into the game, it is the offense that is stepping up, with JSN being the leader. This is the biggest game yet for players like JSN, Darnold, and most of the young stars for the Seahawks. So far, through most of the fourth quarter, they are providing the juice needed to help the team get to Super Bowl LX.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks putting on full-court press to keep key assistant

Mike Macdonald shares secret sauce to outstanding season

Kay Adams asks an audacious question about the Seahawks