Seahawks Super Bowl Teammates Could Sign Together in Free Agency

When free agency starts, all 32 teams will be active trying to improve their roster with veteran free agents. The Seattle Seahawks have a lot to address as they look to address the concerns with their Super Bowl-winning roster. While there aren’t any concerns in terms of holes on their roster, there are concerns about the veterans they could be losing to other teams looking to capitalize on the Seahawks’ roster.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano created a list of the top 20 free agents’ projections. The Seahawks have three of those top free agents they are projected to lose, with two of them going to a desperate NFC team.

Seahawks Lose Stars to Commanders

Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball as Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) chases in the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It shouldn’t be a surprise that teams will attempt to go after players who helped their team win a Super Bowl. It shouldn’t also come as a surprise that those players attempt to get more money after winning a Super Bowl title. What is a surprise is that most, if not all, of the top free agents for the Seahawks could be leaving for more money.

Graziano projects running back/Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III signing with the Washington Commanders on a three-year, $44 million deal with $22 million guaranteed. He also has wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed signing with the Commanders on a three-year, $40 million deal with $20 million guaranteed.

This is the Commanders’ attempt to regain some of the composure they had from the 2024 NFL Season, where they went to the NFC Championship. Walker and Shaheed would solidly support third-year quarterback Jayden Daniels. More importantly, the Commanders will have two players help protect Daniels from overuse and quick targets in case of blitzes.

Price of Super Bowl Will Cost Seahawks Stars

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks knew that Walker and Shaheed were going to be free agents, but opted to wait until the offseason to take care of them. The front office wants to re-sign their Super Bowl-winning players, but they aren’t willing to break the bank. Even if Walker and Shaheed want to return to the Seahawks and help the team build for a repeat Super Bowl title, they also want to get paid.

Seattle currently has the sixth-most salary cap space this offseason at $60 million, according to Spotrac. They have the desire to re-sign some stars and still get some more valuable free agents that can impact their team. The big variable is the Seahawks’ need to extend star players like wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

The price of success is high, whether it involves the team or a player. The cost might be too high for the Seahawks to pay for them to keep every impact player that helped the team dominate through most of the season to a Super Bowl title.

