Mike Macdonald Shares Secret Sauce to Seahawks' Outstanding Season

What Mike Macdonald has done with the Seattle Seahawks is uncommon. He added five wins to a previously 9-8, middling team in just two seasons, taking them to the NFC Championship game for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

The roster building, which is a major credit to general manager John Schneider, was a huge part of the current success. But the culture that Macdonald instilled may be the biggest reason for the Seahawks' success.

Macdonald reported that the Seahawks had nearly perfect attendance during their voluntary offseason program before the season, and he believes that's why they are still playing deep into January.

"We would not be here if the guys didn’t buy in the way they did and work the way they did in the offseason," Macdonald said, per Seahawks.com reporter Ari Horton. "And it’s easier said than done. You can ask till you’re blue in the face for them to come to our offseason program, but if you haven’t built something out … and our coaches create an environment where they feel like they can come and get great work in and spend time with their teammates and actually improve as a player, if you’re not doing those things to back it up guys aren’t going to want to come."

What Macdonald is explaining is evident in the way the Seahawks are playing. Seattle destroyed the San Francisco 49ers 41-6 in the Divisional Round, and it was clear the team was playing as a unit — the key to Macdonald's team philosophy.

The players believe in the system, and that's what has them in this spot.

"Really, it’s the players taking a leap of faith, trusting us and trusting what we’ve been able to bring to the table for them, and our coaches and staff creating an awesome environment where they feel like they can get better," Macdonald added. "If we didn’t do it, we would not be here right now. I’m convinced of that."

If history has told us anything, the Seahawks are in for another thriller against the Rams on Sunday. The two meetings this season have been decided by a total of three points, with each team winning one. But that's what should make it yet another thrilling NFC Championship game between the two clear-cut best teams in the conference.

The Rams and Seahawks kick off at 3:30 p.m. PT at Lumen Field, with the winner advancing to face either the Denver Broncos or New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

