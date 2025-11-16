Seahawks QB Sam Darnold out-performing Vikings version of himself
Week 11 will be a huge game for both the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams, as the winner will gain serious consideration not only for the NFC West Divisional, but also for a Super Bowl title. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford brings several years of experience leading his team into the playoffs and even leading them to a Super Bowl title. Sam Darnold, on the other hand, lacks that elite winning experience.
Last season for the Minnesota Vikings, Darnold got his first great production of winning a lot of games. Darnold took what he learned in 2023 under Kyle Shanahan at San Francisco and with Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell to become a highly efficient quarterback.
Darnold had a stellar regular season with the Vikings, but he wanted more. He was able to regain another big chance in the offseason, this time with the Seahawks. Through nine games this season, Darnold has played like one of the top quarterbacks in the league. He is even outperforming the solid nine-game start he had last season with the Vikings.
Sam Darnold through nine games:— StatMuse (@statmuse) November 14, 2025
2025— 2024—
71.1 CMP% 68.6 CMP%
251.3 YPG 237.9 YPG
17-6 TD/INT 17-10 TD/INT
Started 7-2 in both seasons. pic.twitter.com/TARZRKcF11
In the first nine games with the Seahawks, Darnold has completed 71.1% of his passes for an average of 251.3 yards per game, 17 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. His completion percentage is the fourth best in the league, while his QBR at 77.7 is at the top of the league.
He posted similar numbers with the Vikings in terms of his touchdown production at 17 in the first nine games. Darnold also completed 68.6% of his passes, averaging 237.9 yards per game. He also threw 10 interceptions, four more than he threw in the same time span this season.
Darnold had more explosive weapons with the Vikings as he consistently got the ball out to wide receiver Justin Jefferson and wide receiver Jordan Addison. This season, with Seattle, Darnold had the capability of helping Jaxon Smith-Njigba turn into the league’s most productive pass-catcher.
While Darnold has played like a top quarterback this season and last, he needs a win over a big team like the Rams to earn wider respect.
While the Rams’ second-ranked scoring defense is incredibly efficient, they aren’t elite in defending against the passing game. Los Angeles is 19th in the league in passing yards allowed per game (216).
